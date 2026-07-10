Thane Doctors Treat Arrested Sena Corporator While Protesting Assault On Medical Staff |

Thane: In a striking display of professional ethics and collective dissent, doctors at Thane District Civil Hospital continued treating arrested Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, even as they staged a black-armband protest demanding the cancellation of his corporatorship over the alleged assault on a woman doctor, nurses and hospital staff at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli.

Mhatre shifted to Thane Civil Hospital after chest pain complaint

Mhatre, who was arrested in connection with the assault case that has sparked outrage across Maharashtra's medical fraternity, was shifted to Thane Civil Hospital after complaining of chest pain. While a team of doctors monitored and treated him, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers gathered within the hospital premises wearing black armbands, raising slogans against attacks on medical professionals and demanding stronger legal protection for healthcare workers.

The protesters asserted that although every patient deserves medical treatment, public representatives accused of attacking doctors cannot continue in elected office on moral grounds. They demanded immediate action against Mhatre, including the cancellation of his corporator membership, and urged the state government to enact stricter safeguards for medical personnel.

Civil surgeon says treating every patient is doctors’ ethical duty

Leading the hospital's response, Dr Dhiraj S. Mahangade, Additional District Civil Surgeon and Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, said treating every patient remains the foremost duty of a doctor, irrespective of the allegations against them.

We are providing Ramesh Mhatre with the best possible treatment because that is our professional and ethical responsibility. However, treating a patient and remaining silent over attacks on doctors are two entirely different issues he said.

Drawing a comparison, Dr Mahangade questioned why violence against healthcare workers is often normalised.

If tomorrow a public representative is assaulted by people from his own constituency, would he accept it? Then why should attacks on doctors be tolerated? Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers deserve a safe working environment, and the government must ensure stringent protection he said.

Mhatre under ICU observation, condition remains stable

Hospital authorities said Mhatre is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors revealed that he has only one functioning kidney and also suffers from hypertension. His condition is stable, and subject to medical evaluation, he is likely to be discharged either on Thursday evening or Friday.

The protest witnessed participation from senior consultants, medical officers, nurses and employees from various hospital departments. Demonstrators called for comprehensive security measures in government hospitals, speedy prosecution of those involved in assaults on healthcare workers and strict enforcement of laws to deter such incidents in future.

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The assault at Shastrinagar Hospital has triggered widespread condemnation from medical associations, with doctors across the region expressing concern over rising incidents of violence against healthcare professionals. Several organisations have warned that repeated attacks are affecting the morale of frontline medical staff and disrupting healthcare services.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings against Mhatre also gathered pace. His counsel moved a bail application before the Kalyan court, informing the judge through video conferencing that the corporator was undergoing treatment at Thane Civil Hospital and was therefore unable to appear physically.

However, the court made it clear that Mhatre must first remain personally present before the court before his bail plea can be considered. The matter is expected to proceed once he is medically fit to appear.

The case continues to draw significant political and public attention, with mounting pressure on authorities to ensure swift legal action while addressing the larger issue of safety and security for doctors and healthcare workers across Maharashtra.

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