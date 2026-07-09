Panvel Civic Body To Hold Workshop For Housing Societies On Electoral Roll Revision Drive | File Pic

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise a special workshop for office-bearers and managers of housing societies on July 10 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls – 2026, being conducted under the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Housing society representatives to assist residents in voter verification process

The workshop is aimed at creating awareness about the electoral roll revision campaign among presidents, secretaries, office-bearers and managers of housing societies within the PMC jurisdiction, enabling them to assist residents in the voter registration and verification process.

The programme will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 10, at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha.

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Session to explain objectives and procedures of SIR campaign

According to the civic body, the workshop will provide information on the objectives and procedures of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and encourage greater public participation in ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls.

PMC has also invited media representatives to attend the workshop and cover the programme to help disseminate information about the voter list revision campaign among the public.

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