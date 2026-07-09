East Indian Body Flags Land Concerns, Seeks Housing Rights Amid Church Property Probe |

Mumbai: The Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), the apex body representing Mumbai's indigenous East Indian community, has expressed concern over the Maharashtra government's reported probe into church land holdings, saying the development underscores the long-standing grievances of the community, which it describes as the original donor of large tracts of land to the Church.

Community seeks recognition through East Indian Samaj Action Plan

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MGP said the East Indian community, regarded as the Bhumiputra (indigenous people) of Mumbai's seven islands, had for decades sought recognition of its historical contribution through the East Indian Samaj Action Plan (EISA Policy). Among its key demands was a housing scheme for landless East Indians whose ancestors had donated land for churches, schools, hospitals and other Catholic institutions across Mumbai and Vasai.

The organisation said it was "deeply saddened" by the government's reported move to investigate church land holdings.

Community claims ancestors donated land for religious and social purposes

Speaking on behalf of the community, MGP leader Vicky Misquitta said the East Indian community had donated land in good faith for religious and community purposes but many of its descendants were now struggling to secure housing in their own gaothans.

"We are the original inhabitants of Mumbai and among the biggest land donors to the Church. Our ancestors gave land in good faith for the service of the community and faith. Today, our own people are struggling for housing in our own gaothans. The EISA Policy sought justice, dignity and a home for our Bhumiputras. If that had been honoured, we would not be in this situation today," Misquitta said.

Body seeks review of Mumbai airport land acquisition and planning schemes

The MGP also urged the Maharashtra government to reopen and review the acquisition of land for Mumbai airport, claiming that much of it originally belonged to East Indian families, and to reassess Town Planning Scheme lands across Mumbai to safeguard the interests of the indigenous community.

It further called for the implementation of a dedicated housing scheme for landless East Indians, in line with the recommendations of the EISA Policy, with support from both the Church and the state government.

The organisation maintained that it was not opposed to the Church or its institutions but was seeking "justice, respect and security" for the community whose land had helped establish many of them.

The MGP also appealed to the state government to consult it as the representative body of the East Indian community in any future proceedings concerning community lands acquired under various land reform and acquisition laws.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/