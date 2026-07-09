Mumbai Monsoon: Water Storage In City's Seven Lakes Nears 50 Per Cent After Heavy Rain, Easing Water Crisis Concerns

Heavy rainfall in the Thane and Nashik catchments has sharply increased water levels in Mumbai's seven lakes | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: Torrential rain in the Thane and Nashik catchments has rapidly eased Mumbai's water worries, with water storage in the seven lakes supplying water to the city reaching nearly 50 per cent of their total capacity for the first time this monsoon.

The city's seven lakes now hold 7.03 lakh million litres (ML), enough to supply Mumbai for about 171 days. The lakes have gained nearly 70 days' worth of water in just 48 hours, a dramatic recovery from 97,000 ML on June 30.

Despite the monsoon arriving in Mumbai on June 23, weak rainfall in the catchment areas of five important lakes—Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa—forced the BMC to impose a 10 per cent water cut and draw from reserve stocks as lake levels continued to fall.

The dwindling reserves had raised fears of a severe water crisis. However, intense rainfall over the past week has triggered a sharp rise in storage, significantly easing concerns.

Lake Levels Rise Sharply

The dramatic revival is reflected in the sharp inflows into Mumbai's reservoirs. The seven lakes gained 1.73 lakh ML on July 7, 1.79 lakh ML on July 8, and another 1.04 lakh ML by Thursday morning.

The recovery is visible across the reservoir network. Upper Vaitarna, which had fallen below its minimum operating level earlier this season, now holds 61,028 ML of useful water.

बुधवार, दिनांक ८ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते , गुरुवार, दिनांक ९ जुलै २०२६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा पाणीसाठा ४८.५९ % झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशयातील पाणीसाठ्यात ७.२३ % वाढ झाली आहे.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/c0odRDK8bH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2026

The city lakes Tulsi and Vehar have begun overflowing, while Modak Sagar and Tansa have reached 83 per cent and 77 per cent of their capacities, respectively. Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, has crossed the 50 per cent storage mark, while Middle Vaitarna stands at 42 per cent of its capacity.

The BMC supplies 4,100 ML of water daily from its seven lakes. To ensure an uninterrupted water supply through the following monsoon cycle, the combined storage must reach 14.47 lakh ML by October 1.

While the sharp rise in lake levels has provided much-needed relief, civic officials said it is too early to decide on lifting the existing 10 per cent water cut.

"The final decision will depend on the lake levels at the end of the monsoon. We need sufficient storage to last the entire year, so the water stock will be reviewed before any decision is taken," a senior BMC official said.

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Water Stock As On July 9

Combined Water Stock

. 2026: 703,260 ML — 48.59 per cent

. 2025: 1,050,913 ML — 72.61 per cent

. 2024: 296,349 ML — 20.48 per cent

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