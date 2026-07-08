Mumbai Rains: Lake Storage Jumps To 41.36 Per Cent, BMC Retains 10% Water Cut; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And Neighbouring Districts For July 9

Heavy monsoon rainfall boosted Mumbai's lake storage, but the BMC has retained the existing 10% water cut | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: Due to satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas, the levels of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 41.36 per cent on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, the levels were 28.92 per cent, thus increasing the storage by almost 13 percentage points within 24 hours. This has also increased the water available for supply to Mumbai by around 40 days.

The BMC now has water supply available till mid-October, officials said. On Tuesday night, two BMC lakes, Vihar and Tulsi, reached their full capacity and started overflowing, bringing some relief from the water crisis in Mumbai.

The city is under a 10 per cent water cut, as water levels had reached very low levels during the summer and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted below-average monsoon rainfall due to El Niño climatic conditions.

No Relief From Water Cut Yet

However, there will be no relief from the ongoing 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai for now. An Additional Municipal Commissioner confirmed that no decision has been taken yet on reversing the water cut or restoring water supply for industrial and construction purposes.

"The intensity of rainfall may decrease in the coming days. We can reverse the water cut implementation in Mumbai only after all seven lakes overflow. We have to wait until at least the end of July to take a call on the water cut," said a senior officer from the BMC's Hydraulic Engineering Department.

The total water stock available for use as of Wednesday morning is 5.98 lakh million litres (ML). The total water storage capacity of all seven lakes is 14.47 lakh ML.

Rainfall Continues Across Region

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its metropolitan region received moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds on Wednesday. Mumbai and Thane were under an Orange Alert on Wednesday, while Palghar and Raigad districts were placed under a Red Alert.

However, the intensity of the rainfall is expected to decrease from Thursday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the alert to Yellow for the entire region for July 9. Thereafter, no warning has been issued.

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Water Levels In Seven Lakes

Upper Vaitarna – 46,908 ML (20.66%)

Modak Sagar – 93,003 ML (72.14%)

Tansa – 100,614 ML (69.35%)

Middle Vaitarna – 67,118 ML (34.68%)

Bhatsa – 255,202 ML (35.59%)

Vihar – 27,698 ML (100%)

Tulsi – 8,046 ML (100%)

Total – 598,598 ML (41.36%)

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