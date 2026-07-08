Mumbai Water Stock Surges To 41.36% As Heavy Rain Fills Seven Lakes; Vihar, Tulsi Overflow, As 10% Water Cut Continues | Video | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: Due to heavy downpour in the catchment areas, the levels of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 41.36% this (Wednesday) morning. On Tuesday morning, the levels were 28.92%, thus increasing the storage by 13% within 24 hours. This has also increased the water available for supply to Mumbai by around 40 days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, two BMC's lakes, Vihar and Tulsi, reached it's full capacity and started overflowing. The satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas brought some relief from the water crisis in Mumbai. The city is under 10% water cut, since water levels had reached too low in the summer.

The total water stock available for use as of Wednesday morning is 5.98 lakh million litres (ML). The total water storage capacity of all seven lakes is 14.47 lakh ML.

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Water levels available in seven lakes as of Wednesday morning is-

Upper Vaitarna - 46908 ML (20.66%)

Modak Sagar - 93003 ML (72.14%)

Tansa - 100614 ML (69.35%)

Middle Vaitarna - 67118 ML (34.68%)

Bhatsa - 255202 ML (35.59%)

Vihar - 27698 ML (100%)

Tulsi - 8046 ML (100%)

Total - 598598 ML (41.36%)

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However, there will be no relief from the ongoing 10% water cut in Mumbai as of now. "The intensity of rainfall may decrease in the coming days. We can reverse the water cut implementation in Mumbai only after all seven lakes overflow. We have to wait until July end atleast to take a call on water cut," said a senior officer from BMC's hydraulic engineering department.