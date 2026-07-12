Monsoon Skin Woes? Follow This 7-Day Ayurvedic Routine For Clear, Healthy Skin

Monsoon season is a great relief from scorching summer heat, but it also comes with annoying skin concerns, increased humidity, clogged pores, fungal infections, acne breakouts, dullness, and excess oil production become common during this time.

According to Ayurveda, the rainy season or Varsha Ritu is characterised by aggravated Vata Dosha and the accumulation of Pitta Dosha, which can disrupt the natural balance and vitality of the skin. however, this is still manageable if you are aware of how through some simple Ayurveda-based remedies you can reset your skin in 7 days restoring your healthy skin naturally.

Day 1: Begin with internal cleansing

Healthy skin begins with a healthy digestive system as Ayurveda considers poor digestion (Agni Mandya) as one of the major causes of skin issues.

It is essential that you begin your day with a glass of warm water infused with a few drops of lemon. Next, you should manage your diet, with this remember to eat light, freshly cooked meals such as moong dal khichdi, steamed vegetables, and seasonal fruits. It is advisable to avoid fried foods, excess sugar, and processed snacks.

Herbal tip: Drinking cumin-coriander-fennel tea twice a day will improve digestion and reduce toxin accumulation (Ama).

Day 2: Gentle herbal face cleansing

Humidity is the reason behind the accumulation of dirt and oil on the skin. Instead of using harsh chemical cleansers, Ayurveda recommends natural ingredients for skin cleansing without stripping away natural moisture.

Prepare a simple cleansing powder using:

1 tablespoon chickpea flour (besan)

½ teaspoon turmeric

Rose water as needed

Mix into a paste and gently massage onto the face. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Reasons it is beneficial: This traditional cleanser helps in removing impurities, controls excess oil, and brightens the complexion naturally.

Day 3: Hydrate & balance from within

It is a common assumption that hydration is unnecessary during the rainy season. However, internal dehydration often contributes to dull and tired-looking skin. Therefore, it is suggested you sip warm water throughout the day rather than cold beverages. Include water-rich foods such as cucumber, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and coconut water if suitable for your constitution. Adequate hydration improves circulation and helps maintain the skin's natural glow.

Prepare herbal tea: Mix few leaves of Tulsi, mint, or coriander, either brew it or infuse it into your drinking bottle to support detoxification and skin health.

Reasons it is beneficial:

Tulsi lowers cortisol

Mint supports digestion

Coriander leaves are natural diuretic

Day 4: Ayurvedic face steam & detox

Steam therapy helps open clogged pores and remove accumulated impurities. However, caution for those with highly sensitive, they should keep steam sessions brief and avoid excessive heat.

Prepare face steam with:

Boil water with a handful of neem leaves or Tulsi leaves

Using this water steam your face for 3–5 minutes

Follow with a splash of cool water

Reasons it is beneficial:

Provides deep pore cleansing

Reduces congestion

Improves blood circulation

Better absorption of skincare products

Day 5: Nourish with a rejuvenating face pack

During monsoons the skin appears dull and uneven, to counter this and improve the skin quality indulge in natural face pack. Perfect remedial measure would be an Ayurvedic face pack that can help restore radiance naturally.

Prepare a mix of:

1 tablespoon sandalwood powder

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

Rose water as required

Apply evenly on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing off. Use this treatment in the evening for a soothing self-care ritual.

Reasons it is beneficial:

Sandalwood helps calm irritated skin

Aloe vera provides hydration

Rose water balances excess oil while refreshing the complexion

Day 6: Support skin through Ayurvedic nutrition

According to Ayurveda, beautiful skin reflects balanced nutrition and strong digestion.

Include skin-supportive foods such as:

Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Pomegranate

Ghee in moderation

Seasonal vegetables

Fresh herbs like coriander and mint

Avoid heavy dairy products, excessively spicy foods, and deep-fried snacks, which may aggravate Pitta and contribute to breakouts.

A teaspoon of amla powder mixed in warm water can provide antioxidant support and promote healthy skin from within.

Day 7: Abhyanga & stress reset

Stress often manifests through skin issues such as acne, inflammation, and dullness. Ayurveda emphasises the connection between emotional well-being and skin health.

Practice a gentle self-massage (Abhyanga):

Using a few drops of warm sesame oil or coconut oil depending on your body constitution

Before bathing massage, the arms, legs, and scalp

Wait for 15-20 minutes to let your body soak in the oil prior to taking bath

Follow with:

10 minutes of deep breathing

Gentle yoga stretches

Early bedtime for adequate 8 hours sleep to repair and rejuvenate tissues, including the skin

Monsoon skin care tips

Wash your face twice daily, not excessively

Keep makeup minimal during humid weather

Change pillowcases regularly

Avoid touching your face frequently

Wear breathable cotton fabrics

Consume freshly prepared meals whenever possible

This 7-Day Monsoon Skin Reset Challenge is about reconnecting with nature's rhythms, supporting your body's innate healing ability, and cultivating sustainable habits that nourish the skin from the inside out. With consistency and mindful self-care, you can enjoy healthy, radiant skin throughout the rainy season.

(Shahnaz Husain is a pioneer and leader of Ayurvedic beauty care)