Stress Is Sabotaging Your Skin — Here’s Natural Way To Restore Your Glow

It is essential to understand that stress is the primal factor when it comes to deteriorating skin health. The impact of continuous stress on your skin can wreak havoc, leading to issues like acne, dullness, and premature aging. But there is still hope and a natural solution that can help save the day. Stress-supportive beauty products infused with calming oils, grounding aromas, and adaptogen-rich formulas, this help soothe and protect your skin. Incorporating all these into your daily routine and your skincare regime will enable in restoring your natural beauty and help resolve any stress related skin ailment too.

Calming oils

It is important to note that while your skin is suffering from stress, it is all due to the fact that it lacks nutrient support that builds healthy skin cells and supports is normal functionality. Therefore, using calming oils can soothe irritated skin, reduce stress, and promote relaxation. Here are some top calming oils:

Calming oils for skin

Lavender Oil: Helps countering and reducing stress, promotes relaxation, and soothes skin irritation.

Chamomile Oil: It induces the feeling of calm within the skin, reduces redness, and promotes skin hydration.

Rose Oil: It soothes and reduces inflammation, and promotes healthy skin.

Jasmine Oil: Rehydrates the skin, soothes it, and is known to reduce stress and anxiety.

Ylang Ylang Oil: Balances oil production on the skin, infused with antibacterial properties it reduces the effect of stress, and promotes relaxation.

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How to use

Although, it may seem that topical treatment or application of the oils mentioned is enough, but you should be cautious while using these, especially if you are using concentrated form or tend to use it in its pure form:

Dilute with carrier oils- Mix a few drops with coconut, jojoba, or sweet almond oil for direct skin application.

Add to skincare products- Planning to mix it into your regular skin lotion or cream then mix a few drops into moisturisers, face cream, or face masks.

Use in diffusers- Inhaling through the means of diffusers directly impacts the nervous system, therefore use a few drops in a diffuser for creating a calming atmosphere.

Bath soak- Let your body and your entire musculoskeletal system relax by introducing a few drops in your bathing water and soak in it.

Spot treatment- Apply diluted oil directly to irritated skin.

Tips

Always patch test these oils prior to using them on your skin to understand if these go safe on your skin without causing any allergy.

Start with small amounts for topical application on your skin, for instance 1-2 drops and adjust the amount as required to ensure you do not overdo it.

Infuse these calming oils with other skincare products for enhanced benefits.

Aromas for skin relief & health

Grounding aromas can calm the mind, reduce stress, and promote skin health. Here are some top grounding aromas:

Emotional balance

Frankincense Oil: Calms the mind, promotes inner peace, and reduces stress-related headaches.

Sandalwood Oil: Grounding and calming, reduces anxiety and promote mental clarity.

Ylang Ylang Oil: Calms the nervous system, reduces tension, and promotes emotional well-being.

For skin

Frankincense Oil: Induces calming effect to the mind, reduces stress-related headaches, and promotes skin rejuvenation by boosting collagen and counteracting acne.

Sandalwood Oil: known to be grounding and calming oil that helps reduce anxiety, promotes skin hydration and improves skin elasticity.

Vetiver Oil: Fights visible signs of ageing thereby delaying the process of ageing. Reduces acne scars, induces calming and soothing effect, and promotes skin health due to anti-inflammatory properties.

Cedarwood Oil: With its antifungal and antibacterial and antioxidant properties it promotes healthy skin, induces relaxation and contentment.

Patchouli Oil: Balances emotions, thereby reducing stress related damage on the skin. immense grounding and calming effects, anti-inflammation, and antimicrobial, promotes skin regeneration.

How it works

The speciality of grounding aromas is all due to the fact that these work on the limbic system, calming the mind and reducing stress, supporting healthy skin.

This can lead to:

Reduced inflammation and stress-related skin issues

Improved sleep and relaxation

Enhanced mood and emotional balance

Promoted skin health and rejuvenation

Natural adaptogens

Adaptogens are known to the natural substances that help your body adapt to stress and promote balance, therefore it is essential to include these within your daily lifestyle to ensure healthy body and healthy skin. Adaptogens modulate the body's stress response, reducing cortisol levels and promoting balance. They also have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, which can benefit skin health.

Adaptogens for skin health

Ashwagandha: The most popular herb due to its ability to reduce stress and anxiety. It significantly reduces cortisol levels, leading to clearer, more elastic, and youthful skin.

Reishi Mushroom: It is known to calm the nervous system, supports adrenal function, and promotes relaxation, protect against free radicals, improve elasticity, counteracts the signs of aging.

Tulsi (Holy Basil): Lowers the levels of cortisol, enhances the quality of mood, detoxifies, purifies, and balances the skin, has antimicrobial properties.

Ginseng (Panax ginseng): Regulates body’s stress response, is rich source of antioxidants, regulates neurotransmitters that dramatically improves skin tone and texture, stimulates collagen production.

Rhodiola Rosea: Protects the skin against potential damage due to oxidative stress and environmental stressors. Reduces skin fatigue, has anti-inflammatory properties, improves skin tone.

Adaptogens can be used in your food and beverage but in limited quantity, these can be added to your smoothies and teas as well.

You can use these aromas in:

Sprays- Prepare a spray on for your room acting as a natural room-freshener for creating a calming atmosphere

Massage oils- Mix few drops with carrier oils for skin benefits and massage it at night after skin cleansing or use it in massage therapy session for overall bodily relaxation to calm your senses

Skincare products- Choose Ayurveda based skin products that are naturally formulated with these oils

Baths- Add a few drops to your bathwater for relaxation