Skin Barrier Health: Why It Matters And How To Restore It Naturally

It is essential to understand that just like you need a protective shield against the UV rays your skin too has a natural defence mechanism of a skin barrier. When you have a healthy skin barrier it protects your skin from free radicals, and damage from environmental stressors including pollution. For these reasons it is essential to maintain a healthy skin barrier, however due to some reasons when the barrier is broken then it leads to numerous skin infections. Fixing it with natural ingredients is possible, but you have to be consistent in your daily skin care routine.

How to recognise weak or damaged skin barrier?

Understand that it is like a shield, when it is damaged, for instance when there are openings then it leaves the skin vulnerable to external irritants, allergens, loss of moisture and makes the skin sensitive. It will be highly sensitive and very dry or appear cracked. When these symptoms appear regularly then you shouldn’t ignore it and begin skin care routine that promotes healthy skin and helps restore your skin to normalcy. Additionally, remember to get a proper diagnosis done prior to taking any step further.

What could be the reason for broken skin barrier?

A healthy skin barrier protects the skin against numerous outside threats, but like any other shield when it suffers damage there are valid reasons to it:

Extreme environments like either too dry or too humid.

Pollutants and other skin irritants.

Sun exposure to the extreme.

Skin being exposed to harsh chemical products.

Highly alkaline soaps and detergents.

Over washing and often over exfoliation.

Signs and symptoms of damaged skin barrier

Dry and flaky skin.

Itchy skin.

Discoloured patches.

Rough skin texture.

Sensitive, acne prone and inflammation.

Fungal skin infections.

Fine lines and wrinkles.

Dull skin issues.

Hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

How to repair skin barrier?

Opt for natural ways to repair your skin rather than slathering on more chemical-based products that can further harm your skin, it is essential to note these natural ingredients are suggested as per the Ayurveda principles:

Olive oil- It is infused with Vitamin E that soothes, heals and moisturises the skin naturally. Massage your skin with virgin olive oil daily at night for maximum efficacy.

Herbal teas- Drinking herbal teas like cinnamon, fennel, hibiscus and ginger tea will enable in naturally detoxing your skin.

Aloe vera- Apply fresh gel to your skin to reduce inflammation, induce cooling effect and to moisturise it. Another reason for using it regularly is to delay visible signs of ageing.

Rose water- One of the best home-based remedies for soothing damaged skin and to maintain healthy pH balance.

Ubtan- A herbal blend of gram flour, turmeric, milk and rose water will help brighten dark spots and uneven skin tone and texture.

Shea butter- Melting half cup shea butter and mixing a few drops of lavender essential oil makes it one of the best moisturisers with the ability to reduce hyperpigmentation, while hydrating dry skin.

Yogurt mask- Prepare a mix of one tablespoon of yoghurt, a pinch of turmeric and half teaspoon of honey. Use this mask for skin rejuvenation.

Icing your skin helps with reducing redness and swelling, you can mix a few drops of rose water and then freeze it, use the ice cubes for icing your skin.

Regularly wear SPF 30+ to protect your skin against sun exposure and sun damage.

Exfoliate your skin twice a week unless your skin is inflamed. Dry and flaky skin issues can be resolved through exfoliation.

Opting for organic or Ayurveda products is any day the best solution to your weak or damaged skin barrier as it is free of harsh chemicals and artificial colours.

Oil Massage

If you are considering deep moisturising and massaging your skin with oil at night then consider any one of the following oils. However, remember to perform a patch test for any skin sensitivity issues prior to applying any of the following oils:

Jojoba oil

Coconut oil

Almond oil

Argan oil

These remedial measures will help you in maintaining and restoring your natural skin barrier, however, it is essential to note that you should perform these remedies on regular basis. Additionally, do consult a dermatologist or Ayurveda specialist who can suggest you proper skin care routine that is best suited for your concern regarding barrier repair. Another thing to remember is that you should eliminate the use of chemical products from your skin care, use Ayurveda products and gentle soaps or soap free cleansers that will not dry out your skin. moisturising your skin is essential and for that you should always apply a good quality moisturiser as per your skin type, for instance a heavy moisturiser is good for dry skin, light formulation is good for sensitive skin, mattifying moisturiser is good for oily skin.