Winter Skin Woes? Expert-Backed DIY Tips To Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Winters is the most enjoyable season due to lack of sweat and humidity; the air is filled with fresh vibes that create an amazing atmosphere making it perfect for frequent outings. However, due to the harsh weather conditions and missing out on skincare routine, you are only harming your skin, stripping it off its natural moisture and hydration, that leads to loss of natural glow. Nonetheless, if you are aware what to do to keep your skin glowing throughout the winters then incorporating DIY tips for winter glow will help you enjoy your winters.

DIY Natural Face Cleanser: Of course, you have been washing your face regularly using a face wash or face cleanser, but natural face cleanser has its own advantage. With kitchen counter ingredients that are natural free of any chemicals are even better when used for cleansing your skin. Preparing DIY natural face cleanser will take a few minutes, it will hydrate and deep cleanse your skin.

In a bowl mix 1 tablespoon of gram flour with 1 tablespoon of raw milk. Apply the paste on your face and neck. When its semi-dry massage it gently to remove it. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Gram flower helps fight infections and removes the effects of pollution, controls excess sebum secretion and soothes the skin. Raw milk is naturally hydrating, cleanser and nourishes your skin.

Using a Hydrating Toner: Toner is essential for your skin to ensure that your skin is able to maintain its natural pH balance, skin pores are tightened and it is rejuvenated. Therefore, it is essential to avoid any skin toner that contains alcohol or other harsh ingredients. It is advisable to use natural skin toner like rose water for skin tone; apply it using cotton swab and dab it on your face. Now you will observe how your skin feels rejuvenated and see a visible reduction in skin pores.

Massage with face oil: Using face oils regularly on your face ensures that your skin is hydrated well and you are able to achieve youthful radiance throughout the winter season. For this, it becomes essential to choose the one that suits your skin, using patch text method first apply a dab of it behind your neck and leave it on for few minutes. If it feels alright then go ahead with it, if you feel burning sensation, or irritation or itching then discontinue its use.

Rosehip Oil - contains Omega 3 & 6, rich in Vitamins A and C it reduces hyperpigmentation, counteracts the ill effects of sun damage and is good for acne-prone skin.

Avocado Oil - Is infused with multiple healthy fats good for the skin, antioxidants and rich in numerous vitamins. Therefore, it becomes suitable for dry skin, hydrating it without making it greasy. You can massage it on to your skin in circular motions and leave it on throughout the day.

Jojoba Oil - Made from jojoba beans it acts as your natural sebum and therefore it is well suited to sensitive skin type.

DIY Mask: A hydrating skincare mask is the best during winter season to ensure that your skin is supplemented with ample nourishment, hydration and removes skin dryness issues. Using a DIY mask with one table spoon of mashed oatmeal with few drops of honey makes it a potent remedy against dryness and skin inflammation.

Invest in a Humidifier: Whether you are planning to be out whole day or using heating systems at home and staying indoors, your skin requires to maintain its optimum moisture levels. It is best if you invest in a good quality humidifier that would ensure that your bedroom or your workspace maintains optimum humidity that would support your skin health.

Balanced Diet for Beautiful Skin: If you believe that skincare is only about topical skin treatment and care then you are mistaken. It comprises taking care of your diet that should be supportive of skin health. You should take a balanced diet that should supplement your skin with Vitamin E, Vitamin C through nuts and citrus fruits. Remember to include tomatoes and cucumbers for skin hydration. Omega-3 fatty acids that are found in flaxseeds and fish helps in maintaining a healthy glow.

Include Dates: Dates are the very source of Vitamin C and Vitamin D that are supportive of collagen production and helps the skin maintain its elasticity. Therefore, it becomes essential to include these in your diet to ensure your skin retains its youthful properties with resilience against harsh winters.

Night Time Skin Pampering: Your skin repairs itself throughout the night, so the most sensible thing to do is pamper your skin at night time. Instead of your regular skin moisturiser, using an essential oil like lavender, rosehip, mixing it with carrier oils like olive oil or jojoba oil will help prepare a natural skin serum for repair and hydration. So, when you wake up, your skin will be radiant.

Cream-Based Makeup: Your skincare also involves changing your routine for makeup. Using cream-based makeup will ensure that your skin wouldn’t dry out throughout the day, gel-based formulations work equally well. Tinted and hydrating SPF will ensure that your skin stays hydrated and is protected against UV rays of the sun.

Avoid Hot Water: Although, you will love to enjoy a hot bath during winter, but avoid hot water for better skin quality. It is essential that you should be able to bathe in lukewarm water to maintain your skin hydration levels. Additionally, a moisturising or glycerine and almond oil-based soap or shower gel or body wash will be better option as against your regular bath products.

