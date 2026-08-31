Manasi Parekh Breaks Down After Reuniting With Family At Mumbai Airport Following Ordeal In China Amid Nepal Flash Floods – VIDEO

Manasi Parekh Returns To Mumbai After Nepal Flood Ordeal | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Manasi Parekh has reached Mumbai safely after a harrowing ordeal during her Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage with Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation. The actress had recently revealed that she was supposed to be at Gyirong Port in Tibet just hours before the region was hit by devastating flash floods. While Manasi managed to make her way to safety, several others remain missing following the disaster.

Days after the frightening experience, Manasi arrived in Mumbai, where several videos went viral on social media showing her emotional reunion with her family at the airport.

Manasi Parekh's Emotional Reunion With Family

In one of the videos, Manasi was seen breaking down in tears as she hugged her daughter, who was also visibly emotional while reuniting with her mother. She was then seen sharing a warm embrace with her husband, well-known singer and producer Parthiv Gohil. The actress appeared overwhelmed with emotion, tearing up and smiling with joy as she reunited with her loved ones.

'Felt Like Winning A War'

On Monday, August 31, Manasi penned an emotional note expressing gratitude for the prayers, messages and support she received throughout the difficult journey.

“The last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war,” she wrote. Recalling the challenges she faced while leaving China, Manasi said a massive landslide near Nyalam kept her and fellow travellers waiting inside their bus for nearly four hours before they could continue their journey by road.

The ordeal continued after they reached the Nepal border. According to the actress, another landslide had blocked the route, leaving them with no option but to walk through the affected stretch to reach the buses waiting on the other side.

"Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side," she recalled.

Manasi and the group endured what she described as the “bumpiest bus ride” of their lives while travelling towards Kathmandu, located around four hours away.

'Was Worth It Because It Meant Coming Back To My family'

Despite the exhausting journey, Manasi said returning to Mumbai made everything worthwhile. Her biggest relief was being reunited with her family and getting the chance to kiss her daughter.

Work Front

The actress will be seen next in the Netflix show Chumbak, which will premiere on September 10.