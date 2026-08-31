Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class 11 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Sleeper Bus, Driver And Conductor Arrested | Representative image

New Delhi: A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area. Police later arrested the driver and conductor. The incident took place on the night of August 4. The girl was travelling from Uttar Pradesh to meet her cousin in Noida.

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Driver and conductor offer ride

In heavy rain, she mistakenly got down at Pari Chowk. Seeing an empty sleeper bus, she signalled for help. The driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep, offered her a ride. Once inside, the two men allegedly gang-raped her, threatened her, and then abandoned her near Kashmere Gate.

Police arrest both accused

Terrified, the student contacted Kashmere Gate police and told them everything that had happened. Officers arrested both accused from a bus parking lot in Timarpur and seized the sleeper bus used in the crime. The vehicle is now undergoing forensic examination. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

During questioning, the accused reportedly told police that they thought they would not get caught if they dumped the girl in Delhi, according to Times of India report.

Painful Memories of Nirbhaya case

The case has brought back painful memories of the 2012 gang-rape and murder known as the Nirbhaya case. In that incident, 22-year-old physiotherapy intern and a male friend boarded an off-duty private bus after watching a movie.

Six men inside the bus, including the driver, beat, tortured and gang-raped her. They also severely beat her friend before throwing both of them from the moving vehicle.

(Inputs from ANI)