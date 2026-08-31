India's Tech Jobs: Five Openings In AI, Cloud & Cybersecurity That Offer Pay Up To ₹20 Lakh

India's technology hiring engine is running hot this August, with companies ranging from IT services giants to funded startups actively recruiting for roles in AI, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity, segments that continue to outpace traditional software hiring in both volume and pay.

An FPJ review of listings across LinkedIn, Indeed and company career pages found several roles posted through August that remain open for applications, with compensation for early-to-mid career professionals clustering in the Rs. 10-20 lakh per annum range, a band that recruiters say has become the sweet spot for companies competing to hire AI-literate and cloud-fluent talent without going to senior-architect pay scales.

AI hiring leads the pack

1. Full Stack AI Engineer: Cognizant, multiple India locations

Cognizant is running an active off-campus and lateral hiring drive for a Full Stack AI Engineer role, with the listing specifying compensation of up to Rs. 18 lakh per annum. The posting, live on LinkedIn since late July, reflects how large IT services firms are folding generative AI skills directly into full-stack engineering hires rather than treating them as a separate specialisation.

You can apply here.

2. AI Engineer – AI Agents (Healthcare): 100ms, Bengaluru

At the startup end, Bengaluru-based real-time video infrastructure company 100ms has an open listing for an AI Engineer to work on AI agents for healthcare applications, with the role centred on building the evaluation systems and feedback loops needed to make AI agents reliable over time - a sign that even infrastructure-first companies are now building in-house agentic AI capability rather than buying it off the shelf.

You can apply here.

3. GenAI & Agentic AI Engineer: Capegemini, Pune

Capgemini is hiring for a role that blends deep data science expertise with strategic consulting, tasking the successful candidate with advising clients on data-driven solutions rather than working purely on technical delivery. The posting leans on Capgemini's scale as a global transformation partner and its positioning around AI, generative AI, cloud and data as the pitch for why the role sits at the intersection of technical depth and client strategy.

You can apply here.

Cloud and cybersecurity keep pace

4. Cloud Automation Engineer (DevOps, AI/ML/Gen-AI): EPAM Systems, Hyderabad

Cloud and cybersecurity roles are seeing comparable urgency. IT services firm EPAM Systems has an active requisition in Hyderabad for a Cloud Automation Engineer spanning DevOps, AI/ML and generative AI tooling - part of a broader industry shift in which cloud engineers are now expected to support AI workloads rather than just traditional infrastructure.

You can apply here.

5. Cybersecurity Analyst/Researcher: CloudSEK, Bengaluru

On the cybersecurity side, Bengaluru-based threat intelligence firm CloudSEK has an open listing for a Cybersecurity Analyst/Researcher. Cybersecurity remains one of the more resilient hiring categories even as AI automates lower-tier security monitoring. Industry salary data shows mid-level cloud security and threat intelligence roles in India currently benchmarked between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 28 lakh a year, with entry-level SOC analyst roles starting closer to Rs. 5-10 lakh.

You can apply here.

Recruiters tracking the market say the Rs. 10-20 lakh band has become the primary battleground for hiring, sitting just above fresher pay scales but well below the Rs. 25 lakh-plus packages reserved for senior architects and specialists with five or more years of experience. Nasscom's 2026 workforce data has pointed to AI-related job demand in India crossing the one million mark this year, even as the industry body flags a skills gap of nearly 53 percent among current IT professionals in AI-specific competencies - a mismatch that is helping push up pay for candidates who already have hands-on experience with large language models, cloud-native architecture or applied security tooling.