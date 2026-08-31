Who Is Megha Rawal? 45-Year-Old Nutritionist Arrested For Running SUV Over Child In Mumbai's Bandra |

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman identified as Megha Rawal was arrested by Bandra police after an eight-year-old boy was allegedly knocked down by the SUV she was driving in Bandra West on Sunday afternoon. The child, identified as Ansh Gupta, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Who Is Megha Rawal?

Rawal, 45, is described in publicly available professional profiles as a certified health coach, fitness nutritionist and entrepreneur based in Mumbai. She is the founder and director of Mezmo Candy, a health-focused confectionery brand launched in 2021.

Megha Rawal, founder and director of Mezmo Candy | Screenshot - Google Search

The brand, formerly known as Mezmo Fruit Gummies, markets fruit-based gummies and jellies positioned as alternatives to conventional confectionery. Rawal has been associated with wellness and nutrition initiatives and is described as a certified health coach trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), New York.

Megha Rawal's LinkedIn Profile | Screenshot - LinkedIn

Her professional background has primarily focused on nutrition, clean eating and wellness. She has also been involved in initiatives promoting healthier food choices. Following the fatal accident, photographs of Rawal with actor Dia Mirza surfaced online. Her Instagram account, reportedly operating under the handle @megha_health_coach, also appeared to be unavailable after the incident.

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What Happened In Bandra?

According to police, the accident took place between 2.15 pm and 2.30 pm on St John Baptist Road, near Jijamata Garden in Bandra West. The road leads towards Mount Mary Church. Ansh, who lived in the Kadeshwar area of Bandra West, had reportedly gone out to play at the garden. He was allegedly crossing the road while returning home when he was hit by an Innova Hycross SUV being driven by Rawal.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A tragic road accident took place near Mount Mary Steps on Sunday, August 30, in which an 8-year-old boy, identified as Ansh Gupta, was killed after being hit by a car.



Parents of the deceased say, "Who will call us Papa and Mummy now? We want justice. My… pic.twitter.com/PwUykW80Je — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

An eyewitness alleged that Rawal was speaking on the phone and that the SUV was travelling at a high speed when the accident occurred. Police, however, said the eyewitness's allegations would be independently verified as part of the investigation. Another eyewitness claimed that Rawal stopped the SUV a short distance away after people at the spot raised an alarm.

An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly picked up the injured child and rushed him to Holy Hospital in Bandra West. However, doctors declared Ansh dead at around 3.45 pm. Police informed the boy's parents about his death, while his body is being sent for post-mortem examination.

Rawal Arrested, RTO To Examine SUV

After receiving information from bystanders, a Bandra police team reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Rawal was taken into custody and later arrested. Experts from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) will examine the SUV, bearing number, 24 BH 0455 B, to help determine the circumstances and exact cause of the crash.

Police have registered a case under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, acts endangering life and dangerous driving. Police are also investigating the eyewitness claims regarding the alleged use of a mobile phone while driving. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.