8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Innova Crysta In Bandra West; Driver Arrested For Alleged Rash Driving

8-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Car In Mumbai’s Bandra; Woman Driver Arrested | AI

Mumbai: An eight-year-old boy died after an Innova Crysta allegedly hit him while he was crossing a road in Bandra West on Sunday. Bandra police arrested the driver, Megha Rawal, 45. An eyewitness claimed Rawal was overspeeding and talking on the phone when the accident occurred, but police said the allegation would be independently verified.

The deceased was identified as Ansh Gupta, a resident of the Kadeshwar area of Bandra West.

Accident Takes Place On St John Baptist Road In Afternoon

According to police, the accident occurred between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on St John Baptist Road. Ansh had gone out to play and was returning home from a garden when he attempted to cross the road.

Another eyewitness said Rawal stopped a short distance ahead after bystanders shouted at her. An auto-rickshaw driver lifted the injured boy, placed him in the vehicle and rushed him to Holy Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors declared him dead around 3.45pm.

Bandra police booked Rawal under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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