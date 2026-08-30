Mumbai Accident: 14-Year-Old Boy Killed, Friend Critically Injured After Eicher Tempo Hits Scooter In Ghatkopar | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy was killed and his friend critically injured after the scooter they were riding was allegedly rammed from behind by a speeding Eicher tempo near Jagruti Nagar Metro Station on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road early Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Sunil Mahamuni, 14, a Class IX student. His friend, Aryan Paswan, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

According to the FIR, Ganesh's father, Sunil Narayan Mahamuni, 44, a Mathadi worker and resident of Siddharth Nagar, Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar West, had purchased a Honda Activa scooter (MH 03 FG 1474) in June 2026 for personal use. The family usually parked the scooter at Ramji Nagar, Ground No. 2, near their residence.

At around 5 am on Sunday, Ganesh allegedly took the scooter keys without his father's knowledge and left home with Aryan for a ride. Ganesh was riding the scooter, while Aryan was seated pillion.

While the two were travelling on the eastern carriageway of the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road towards Ghatkopar station, the driver of an Eicher tempo allegedly travelling at high speed and in a negligent manner hit their scooter from behind near Jagruti Nagar Metro Station.

Following the accident, an unidentified person informed Sunil about the incident over the phone. On checking at home, Sunil found that the scooter keys were missing. He then went to Ramji Nagar Ground No. 2 and found that the scooter was also missing.

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Sunil rushed to the accident spot, where he found Aryan injured. Local residents had already shifted Ganesh to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Sunil accompanied Aryan to the hospital in an ambulance. However, Ganesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Aryan continues to receive medical care.

Based on Sunil's complaint, the Ghatkopar police registered a case against the Eicher tempo driver under Sections 106, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The tempo, bearing registration number KA 52 C 4402, was allegedly being driven at excessive speed and in a rash and negligent manner. Police have launched a further investigation into the accident.

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