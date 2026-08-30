Mumbai Records 96% Of Annual Rainfall With Monsoon Yet To End | Representative Image

Mumbai: More than a month remaining for the monsoon season to end and despite predictions of below average rainfall this year, Mumbai has already received 95.87 % of its average annual rainfall so far. The total rainfall recorded at the city's Santacruz observatory till August 29 is 2223.3 mm against the average annual of 2391 mm. However, on the same day last year, the observatory has recorded 103% rainfall.

Last week, Mumbai and it's metropolitan region (MMR) witnessed light to moderate rainspells. On Sunday, the city continued witnessing partly clouded and humid weather conditions. As per Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, the region is expected continue receiving light to moderate showers this week.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with occasional spells of light to moderate rain and a possibility of occasional gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 26°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the levels at the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai was 95.95% of the total capacity as of Saturday morning. The total useful water storage was 13.88 lakh million litres against the total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

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