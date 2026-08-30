Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Two Women Including Senior Citizen For Alleged Smuggling Of 2.48 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis From Bangkok | AI

The Mumbai Airport Customs officers on Sunday arrested two women, including a senior citizen for allegedly smuggling drugs. Interestingly, the senior citizen woman from whose bag the drugs were recovered told the Customs that she was unaware of the contents in her bag as it did not belong to her. She further stated that her fellow passenger, who is a friend of her daughter, had asked her to check in the said trolley bag in her name.

Senior Citizen Claims She Was Unaware Of Drug-Filled Bag

According to the Customs sources, two passengers, Manju Devi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and A.H. Memon, an Andheri resident, were intercepted after they had crossed immigration at the CSMI Airport on Saturday. Both the passengers had arrived from Bangkok and were travelling together. Thereafter, the baggage carried by both the passengers was examined.

A bag was being carried by Memon but was checked-in and tagged in the name of Manju Devi. Upon further examination, two packets were found concealed in the inner compartments of the said trolley bag. Each of the said vacuum-sealed transparent packets contained hydroponic weed (cannabis). The Customs recovered a total 2481 grams of weed.

Memon Claims Bag Was Handed Over In Bangkok With Chocolates

"During the course of the Panchanama proceedings, Manju Devi stated that she was unaware of the contents of the trolley bag and that the said bag and its contents did not belong to her. She further stated that her fellow passenger, Memon, had asked her to check-in the said trolley bag in her name. She further stated that she knew Memon, who was her daughter's friend, and that both of them had travelled together from Mumbai to Bangkok on August 26 and had returned together from Bangkok to Mumbai on Saturday," said a Customs officer.

"Memon stated that she was unaware of the concealment of the cannabis in the trolley bag and that the trolley bag had been handed over to her in Bangkok along with some packets of chocolates. The preliminary investigation also indicates the possible involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified, traced and apprehended in the commission of the said offence. The Investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," the officer said.

Advocates Birendra Yadav and Ashish Singh argued for Manju Devi in the court after which she was sent to judicial custody.

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