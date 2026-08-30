Horrific Video: Massive Crane Turns Over Onto Ship, Bursts Into Flames Near Mumbai Cruise Terminal; 2 Operators Injured |

Two crane operators were injured after a crane caught fire during a cargo-lifting operation at the Mumbai Port on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on August 30, at the BPS port in the Mumbai Port premises. According to preliminary information, a 140-metric-tonne cargo was being lifted from the vessel Vienna, a Barbados-flagged vessel, with the help of two cranes operated by Barkat Company.

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During the operation, the strap attached to the cargo on one of the cranes reportedly became imbalanced and came loose, causing the load to shift onto the second crane. The crane was consequently lifted off the ground, while its front telescopic boom struck the vessel.

The friction caused by the impact reportedly resulted in the crane catching fire. The Mumbai Port fire brigade immediately reached the spot and successfully extinguished the blaze.

Two crane operators, Ranjit Singh and Nishant Singh, sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to St George Hospital for treatment. Officials from Yellow Gate Police Station also reached the spot. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated.

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