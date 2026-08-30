Two Brothers From Virar Drown In Tansa River Near Akoli Hot Springs In Bhiwandi, Family Devastated |

Bhiwandi: In a tragic incident, two minor brothers from Virar drowned in the Tansa River near the famous Akoli hot springs in the Ganeshpuri area on Sunday, leaving their family devastated.

The deceased were identified as Arun Ram Bachchan Chauhan (13) and his younger brother, Ayush Ram Bachchan Chauhan (10).

Virar Family Visits Akoli Hot Springs For Religious Bath

According to preliminary information, their father, Ram Bachchan Chauhan an autorickshaw driver from Virar, had travelled to Akoli with his wife, two sons and a young daughter to visit the famous hot-water springs and take a holy bath.

After bathing in the hot-water kund, the family reportedly went to the nearby bank of the Tansa River. The two brothers entered the water and allegedly moved towards a deeper portion of the river while bathing.

Brothers Enter River, Get Caught In Strong Current

Police and local sources said the river had a strong current and considerable depth. The boys reportedly lost their balance and began drowning.

At the time of the incident, the children's mother had reportedly gone nearby to purchase food and other items, while their father was engaged in cleaning his autorickshaw. When the parents realised that the boys were missing, they raised an alarm.

Local Youths Conduct Search, Recover Bodies After An Hour

Local youths immediately entered the river and launched a search operation. After nearly an hour of frantic efforts, both brothers were pulled out of the water from a spot some distance away from where they had entered the river.

However, the boys had reportedly inhaled a large amount of water and showed no signs of life when they were rescued.

The tragedy plunged the family into mourning, with relatives inconsolable after the death of the two brothers.

On receiving information, the Ganeshpuri Police rushed to the spot and took custody of the bodies. A panchnama was conducted and further legal procedures are underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of visitors, particularly children, at riverbanks near popular religious and tourist destinations where water currents and sudden changes in depth can pose serious risks.

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