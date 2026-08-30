Union Minister & North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal Inaugurates City's 26th Suvidha Kendra In Dahisar's Sawarpada |

Mumbai: Commerce & Industry Minister and member of parliament from North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal, virtually inaugurated Mumbai's 26th Suvidha Centre in Dahisar (E) on Sunday. The centre aims to provide clean toilets, showers, laundry and purified drinking water facilities to residents.

Mumbai's newest Suvidha Centre was inaugurated in Dahisar (E)’s Sawarpada on Sunday. It has been built using corporate social responsibility funds in the public private partnership model, involving Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HSBC India, JSW Foundation and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The centre will provide 29 toilet seats, six laundry machines and a water purification facility. The facility aims to provide unlimited toilet access to a family of five for Rs 150 per month, RO-filtered drinking water for Rs 1 per litre and laundry facilities for a 7kg load for Rs 70. This helps each Suvidha Centre break even operationally in about nine months.

The Sawarpada Suvidha Centre has been built using sustainable design principles, including green steel and green cement, rooftop solar as well as greywater recycling, and is raised 3ft for flood resilience. Mumbai has over 25 Suvidha Centres, which provide the facilities to six lakh people every year, with an estimated savings of Rs 33,500 crore a year.

Speaking virtually at the ceremony, Goyal said that every person in North Mumbai should have access to such facilities and that he was ready to build 100 Suvidha Centres if necessary. He recalled prime minister Narendra Modi’s first Independence Day speech in 2014, when he raised the issue of mothers and sisters having to defecate in the open. Goyal said this changed the thinking in the country, and today Indians believe that a good toilet is everybody’s right. He claimed that over 12 crore toilets have been built after the PM raised his concern about the issue.

“We are fulfilling our responsibility to provide modern, clean facilities to our people. The previous Suvidha Kendra set up in North Mumbai is working well as over 1,500 people are using it every day. More such facilities should come up and they should be run by women's self-help groups should run such facilities and look after it like their own homes,” he said.

Goyal recalled PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat speech ok Sunday morning, in which the PM spoke about Patwai village in Rampur, where a team of youths took the initiative to clean up the area, removed tonnes of plastic from Ganga ghats and cleaned water bodies. He urged the youth in the region to follow the example of Patwai village and set up a team to clean up their region. “Nine lakes in North Mumbai were being cleaned up. One has already been cleaned and beautified, and work on the next one is about to begin. This initiative also involves the corporate sector,” he said.

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