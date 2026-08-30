Chinchpokli Chintamani Ganpati Procession Turns Target For Thieves; Devotees Lose Gold Chains And Phones Worth Lakhs In Lalbaug | AI

Mumbai: The massive crowd that gathered for the Chinchpokli Chintamani Ganpati arrival procession on yesterday also became a target for thieves, with several devotees reporting thefts of gold ornaments and mobile phones.several separate cases have been registered at Kalachowki Police Station in connection with the incidents.

Woman Loses ₹1 Lakh Gold Mangalsutra In Lalbaug Crowd

According to the FIRs, one incident, 32-year-old Jyoti Nikhil Rane, a resident of Curry Road, had arrived in the Lalbaug area with her sister to purchase Ganpati decorations. At around 2.30 pm, while she was standing amid the huge crowd outside Gurukrupa in Lalbaug, an unidentified man allegedly took advantage of the rush and forcibly pulled away her 15-gram gold mangalsutra worth around ₹1 lakh. The accused fled immediately after snatching the chain. Rane sustained an injury to her neck during the incident and later approached the Kalachowki Police Station to lodge a complaint.

In another incident, 18-year-old Aditya Anant Sawant, who had come to watch the Chintamani Ganpati arrival procession, was allegedly robbed of his 15-gram gold chain worth around ₹1 lakh. The incident took place around 2.30 pm near Ladusamrat in Lalbaug, where a large crowd had gathered. The unidentified accused allegedly pulled the chain from Sawant's neck and fled. He too suffered a minor injury in the incident.

Devotees Report Multiple Mobile Phone Thefts During Procession

The procession also saw a series of mobile phone thefts. Aryan Sagar Gaikwad, 22, who had arrived with his friends for the procession, reported that his blue iPhone 12, valued at around ₹50,000, was stolen from his trouser pocket while he was near Gurukrupa Hotel at Ganesh Galli in Lalbaug around 2.05 pm.

While at the police station, another person, Arjun Akash Rajbhar, 21, reported that his brother's black iPhone 11 worth around ₹40,000 had also been stolen near Avighna Building at Curry Road.

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In a separate complaint, Narendrasinh Baljeetsingh Bajwa, 31, said his iPhone 17 Pro worth around ₹1 lakh was stolen from his pocket while he was attending the procession near Garamkhada Junction around 5 pm. According to the complaint, several other devotees also reported losing their mobile phones during the procession. The phones allegedly stolen included iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Plus, Vivo X300 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Redmi A4 5G.

The total value of the mobile phones reported stolen in this complaint is estimated at ₹8.27 lakh. Police are investigating whether the thefts were carried out by an organised gang taking advantage of the massive crowd. With thousands of devotees participating in the Chintamani Ganpati arrival ceremony, the incidents have raised concerns over pickpocketing and theft during major religious processions.

Kalachowki Police have registered separate cases and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the unidentified accused. Police have also appealed to devotees to remain alert and keep their mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables secure while attending crowded events and processions.

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