Wockhardt Hospitals Launches Superspeciality OPD At Kemps Corner To Bring Specialist Healthcare Closer To South Mumbai Patients |

Mumbai: Patients in South Mumbai can now access consultations from specialists across cardiology, neurology, oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology and other superspecialities closer to home, with Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central launching a new Superspeciality Outpatient Department (OPD) at Kwality House, Kemps Corner.

The facility is aimed at improving access to timely specialist care for patients with complex and chronic health conditions by bringing multiple superspeciality services under one roof. Patients can avail themselves of specialist consultations, clinical evaluations, diagnostic support and referrals for further treatment, wherever required.

OPD To Provide Specialist Consultations, Evaluations And Treatment Guidance

The OPD will offer consultations across cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology and orthopaedics, among other specialised disciplines. The initiative is expected to streamline the patient journey by facilitating early evaluation, specialist opinions and treatment planning, while enabling access to the hospital’s wider clinical and diagnostic infrastructure.

Centre Head Highlights Importance Of Early Specialist Intervention

Dr Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said the new facility would help improve access to specialised medical care for patients in South Mumbai.

“For patients with complex or chronic health conditions, early evaluation and access to the right specialist can make a significant difference to their care journey. By bringing together expertise across multiple superspecialities, we aim to enable a more coordinated approach to diagnosis, clinical decision-making and treatment planning,” he said.

Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director, Wockhardt Hospitals, said healthcare needs to be advanced as well as accessible and patient-centric. She said the new OPD would bring the hospital’s specialised expertise closer to residents of South Mumbai while facilitating timely specialist guidance and coordinated care.

The facility at Kwality House is expected to benefit patients from South Mumbai and surrounding areas by providing easier access to specialist consultations without requiring an initial visit to the hospital. Patients requiring advanced interventions or further treatment can subsequently be referred to Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, where they can access its specialised medical infrastructure and treatment services.

The launch is part of the hospital’s efforts to expand access to multidisciplinary and superspeciality healthcare closer to patients.

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