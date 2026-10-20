FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Marco Rubio To Be In Mumbai Today, Mohan Bhagwat Says RSS Strengthened Hinduism'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Visit Mumbai Today; Set To Meet S Jaishankar For Talks On Trade, Security & Tech

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday with a delegation to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Read more...)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | File

2. 'Without RSS Efforts, Hindu Dharma Could Have Weakened Further In India': Mohan Bhagwat At Vijayadashami Event | VIDEO

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation played a crucial role in preserving Hindu dharma, crediting its discipline and organisational strength for the BJP's success. (Read more...)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat |

3. FPJ Exclusive | 'Ticked It Off My Bucket List': Star Paddler Baby Sahana Ravi Scripts History With India's First-Ever Standing Category Bronze Medal At Asian Para Games

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she described the achievement as a dream come true after finishing fifth in 2022. She now aims to win medals at major international events, including the Paralympics. (Read more...)

4. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Amarsons Store On Bhulabhai Desai Road Near Breach Candy Hospital

A fire broke out at Amarsons Store on Bhulabhai Desai Road near Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning. (Read more...)

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Amarsons Store On Bhulabhai Desai Road Near Breach Candy Hospital | Google photos/Abhishek Shah

5. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Man Who 'Linked' Shooters To Bishnoi Gang Operative Anil Pandit Arrested In Haryana; 6 Held So Far

Sameer, suspected of linking the Tiger Shroff firing accused to alleged Bishnoi gang operative Anil Pandit, has been arrested in Haryana's Sonipat, according to reports. (Read more...)

Kota, Rajasthan: The three accused arrested in connection with the attack on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai are being held under tight security at the Railway Colony Police Station. https://t.co/G0ywd770ZE — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026

6. Ex-OpenAI Engineer Charged With Bugging Office Allegedly Had Saudi Backing, Say US Prosecutors

US prosecutors allege Abdulrahman Alfozan, a former OpenAI engineer charged with bugging an executive conference room in San Francisco, had Saudi government support. (Read more...)

Who Is Abdulrahman Alfozan? What We Know About The Saudi Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Bugging OpenAI Office | X

7. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor Gets Police Protection, Mumbai Police Deploy Bodyguards Amid Ongoing Probe

Mumbai Police have stepped up Tiger Shroff's security after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at his car in Juhu on October 18. The actor was leaving a football match when the incident occurred. (Read more...)

8. Vijayadashami 2026: Why Do We Worship Weapons And Tools On Dussehra? Know The Significance Of Shastra Puja

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. (Read more...)

Why Do We Worship Weapons And Tools On Dussehra? Know The Significance Of Shastra Puja | AI Generated Representational Image

9. Indian Stock Markets To Remain Closed Today For Dussehra, Trading To Resume On Wednesday

Indian stock markets will remain closed on October 20 for Dussehra, with regular trading resuming on October 21. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exhange | File

10. Amazon May Axe 5,000 Delivery Jobs, Shut 15 Warehouses In New York City

Amazon may cut 5,000 delivery jobs and close 15 warehouses in New York City if the Delivery Protection Act passes, the New York Post reported. (Read more...)