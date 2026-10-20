Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Amarsons Store On Bhulabhai Desai Road Near Breach Candy Hospital | Google photos/Abhishek Shah

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Amarsons Store on Bhulabhai Desai Road near Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at 8.01 am, with firefighting operations and further details awaited.

Details Of The Fire Incident

The MFB declared the incident a Level 1 fire at 8.20 am. Teams from the fire brigade, Mumbai Police, the Public Works Department (PWD), a 108 ambulance service, BEST and ward staff were mobilised to the spot.

No injuries had been reported in the initial update issued at 8.34 am. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the store were not immediately known.

Traffic movement in the area was also being managed, with vehicles reportedly allowed to move along the opposite side of the road to keep traffic flowing while the emergency response was underway.

Fire At Kohinoor Square In Dadar A Day Ago

The incident comes a day after a fire broke out at Pan Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, a restaurant on the first floor of the 50-storey Kohinoor Square building opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar West. That fire was reported at 9.18 am on Monday, and the MFB declared a Level 1 fire at 9.25 am.

Dense smoke spread across the commercial building during Monday’s incident, with videos of the blaze circulating on social media. The building’s operational firefighting system helped security personnel contain the fire before it could spread further, according to a deputy fire officer present at the spot. The MFB extinguished the blaze by 10.38 am and no injuries were reported.

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