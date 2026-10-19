Mumbai's Kohinoor Square Engulfed In Smoke After Restaurant Fire In Dadar West, Firefighters Rush To Spot | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A fire broke out in 'Pan Asia Kitchen by Mainland China', a restaurant located on the first floor of the ground-plus-50-storeyed Kohinoor Square building opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar West, on Monday morning. The incident was reported at 9.18 am, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared a Level 1 fire at 9.25 am.

Vijay Gohil

Firefighting system helps contain blaze

The building's firefighting system was operational, which helped the building's security guards to contain the fire, stopping it from escalating, and helped the MFB to douse the fire swiftly, a deputy fire officer (DFO) present at the spot said. The fire was extinguished by the MFB at 10.38 am. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Vijay Gohil

"The fire erupted due to a faulty electric circuit. The security guards broke the glass doors as fire alarms rang and managed to cover the fire with the help of fire extinguishers," the DFO said.

Salman Ansari

Emergency services deployed at site

Authorities, including the MFB, civic ward staff, civic health department, staff from BEST, public works department and an ambulance, were deployed on the spot.

Salman Ansari

The commercial high-rise Kohinoor Square's premises were covered with dense smoke as the fire erupted, videos of which soon surfaced on the internet, creating panic among office-goers and local residents.

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Kohinoor Square's prominent Dadar location

Kohinoor Square is famous as one of the first mixed-use mega development projects in Mumbai, located in a prime area of Dadar West near Shivaji Park.

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