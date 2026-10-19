Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Kohinoor Square Opposite Sena Bhavan In Dadar - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel on the first floor of Kohinoor Square, opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar West, on Monday morning. Videos of the fire incident have surfaced on the internet. No injuries had been reported at the time of the initial update.

Videos Show Smoke Inside Building

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the videos from the spot, firefighters can be seen entering the west tower building. Thick smoke can be seen reducing visibility in the building. Firefighters can be seen engaged in dousing operations, as other staff of the building can be seen exiting the structure.

Details Of The Fire Incident

According to preliminary information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received information about the incident at 9.18 am. The fire was reported to be confined to the hotel kitchen in the building, which has a ground floor and 50 upper floors. The MFB declared it a Level-1 fire at 9.25 am.

Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST, the Public Works Department (PWD), the medical and health department (MOH), a 108 ambulance service and ward staff, were mobilised to the spot.

Further details about the cause of the fire and the extent of damage were awaited.