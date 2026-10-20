US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Visit Mumbai Today; Set To Meet S Jaishankar For Talks On Trade, Security & Tech

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday with a large business delegation for an official visit to India, following his trip to Uzbekistan. Rubio is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this afternoon for bilateral talks expected to cover trade, defence, security, technology and critical minerals amid continuing strains in India-US relations.

Rubio will also pay tribute to victims of terrorism at the Taj Memorial inside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites targeted during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He is scheduled to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony shortly after arriving in the city.

Key Meet With EAM S Jaishankar

The meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar is expected to review ways to advance cooperation across key sectors, including defence and security, emerging technologies and critical minerals. Regional and global developments, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and their implications for food, fuel and fertiliser security, are also likely to feature in the discussions, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.