FPJ Exclusive | 'Ticked It Off My Bucket List': Star Paddler Baby Sahana Ravi Scripts History With India's First-Ever Standing Category Bronze Medal At Asian Para Games

Baby Sahana Ravi/Instagram

India's Baby Sahana Ravi created history at the Asian Para Games 2026 by clinching a bronze medal in the women's singles Class 9 para table tennis event. Her achievement marked India's first-ever medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games, making it a significant milestone for Indian para table tennis.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Baby Sahana expressed immense happiness and pride at winning her maiden Asian Para Games medal, describing the bronze as a special moment in her sporting journey.

“This is my second Asian Games, and winning my first Asian Games medal makes this moment truly special for me. In my debut at the 2022 Asian Games, I finished fifth, and since then, I have been working hard with one dream in my heart to win medals at prestigious events like the Asian Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and ultimately, the Paralympics,” she said.

The Indian paddler revealed that securing an Asian Para Games medal had been one of her major goals since finishing fifth at the 2022 edition. After years of hard work and perseverance, the bronze medal allowed her to fulfil that ambition.

“Today, I am extremely happy that I can finally tick the Asian Games medal off my bucket list by winning this bronze medal. It is a moment of immense pride and gratitude,” Baby Sahana said.

However, the historic achievement has also strengthened her determination to improve further. The Indian para table tennis player acknowledged that her medal would bring greater expectations from her family, coaches and country, motivating her to work harder in the coming years.

“At the same time, this medal brings a greater sense of responsibility. I know that my family, coaches, and my country will now have even greater expectations of me, and I want to work even harder to live up to them,” she added.

For Baby Sahana, the bronze medal represents the beginning of a bigger journey rather than the culmination of her ambitions. With major international competitions ahead, she is determined to continue improving her performance and make the most of every opportunity.

“My ultimate dream is to see the Indian flag rise on the biggest sporting stages and make my country proud. This medal has given me more belief, more motivation, and an even stronger reason to keep going. This is just the beginning of my journey, and I hope the best is yet to come,” she said.

Baby Sahana's historic bronze is a significant moment for Indian para table tennis, particularly in the standing category. Her achievement reflects the determination to reach the highest levels of international sport, while her ambitions extend beyond the Asian Para Games to the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Paralympics.