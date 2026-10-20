Ex-OpenAI Engineer Charged With Bugging Office Allegedly Had Saudi Backing, Say US Prosecutors | X

US prosecutors say a former OpenAI engineer accused of planting a recording device at the company's headquarters appears to have had support from the Saudi government. The claim comes from a newly public court filing.

What the filing alleges

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, is accused of installing a covert recording device in an executive conference room at OpenAI's San Francisco office. Prosecutors say he built customised, encrypted devices to secretly record sensitive meetings. These allegedly involved senior staff, executives, business partners and government officials. Reuters reported on the filing.

Links to Saudi Arabia

Prosecutors say Alfozan was in regular contact with a member of the Saudi royal family. They allege he was also exploring job options in the kingdom and making plans to travel there. According to the filing, meetings with government officials took place in the targeted conference room around the time the device was installed.

The filing cites messages in which the royal family member tried to recruit him for an AI-related role. "Saudi needs you more then the US!" the message read, and Alfozan replied, "100."

Travel plans and family

Alfozan had planned to visit Riyadh during a two-month parental leave, prosecutors said. His wife reportedly told investigators that she and their young son intended to move to Saudi Arabia permanently, with Alfozan to follow later. After his arrest, a Saudi military official allegedly paid for a one-way ticket home for his wife and son.

Read Also Saudi Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Planting Recording Device In OpenAI Executive Conference Room,...

Bid to keep him in custody

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to hold Alfozan in US custody until trial, arguing he is a flight risk. He is a Saudi national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

His lawyer, William Pernik, had sought his release on conditions including electronic monitoring and surrender of his passport. Pernik said Alfozan has lived in the US for 15 years and has applied for citizenship. He argued the Saudi trip was booked before the investigation began and was for "family and immigration reasons." Pernik has also said he will contest the charges and the detention.

Charges and OpenAI's response

Alfozan has been charged with using an electronic device to intercept oral communications. Prosecutors say the investigation is continuing and more charges may follow.