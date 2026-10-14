Who Is Abdulrahman Alfozan? What We Know About The Saudi Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Bugging OpenAI Office | X

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was arrested on a federal charge of using or attempting to use a device to intercept oral communications, after a recorder was found hidden in an executive conference room at OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters. He is a Saudi national and is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Who is Abdulrahman Alfozan?

Prosecutors say Alfozan had worked at OpenAI since July 2025 and had no authority to enter the room where the device was found, according to the complaint. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday. The Justice Department says that he remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on October 19. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

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His role at OpenAI

The Justice Department describes him as an engineer. The San Francisco Chronicle, citing prosecutors, said he worked on OpenAI's product team. His LinkedIn profile lists him as an engineering lead at OpenAI. OpenAI said it coordinated his termination with federal investigators to avoid interfering with the case, and he was reportedly fired on the day of his arrest.

What did Alfozan do before OpenAI?

Alfozan was previously a senior systems engineer at Meta and a founding engineer at Nash, an AI logistics infrastructure company. Newsweek separately described the Nash role as coming before his OpenAI job.

Alfozan's education

According to his LinkedIn profile, Alfozan studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley.

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What does the complaint allege?

Prosecutors allege that he asked a productivity tool about OpenAI's buildings, meeting rooms and executive locations, and that a chatbot account associated with his spouse sent prompts about building a recorder. He used an AI productivity agent for about a month through September 16. He was captured on CCTV near the TV where the recording device was planted. OpenAI says it has no indication that he improperly accessed model weights, source code or customer data.