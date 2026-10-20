Vijayadashami 2026: Why Do We Worship Weapons And Tools On Dussehra? Know The Significance Of Shastra Puja

Why Do We Worship Weapons And Tools On Dussehra? Know The Significance Of Shastra Puja | AI Generated Representational Image

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. While the festival is widely associated with Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura, another important tradition observed on this day is the worship of weapons and tools.

Known as Shastra Puja or Ayudha Puja, the ritual reflects the belief that the instruments we use to protect ourselves, earn a livelihood and fulfil our responsibilities deserve respect.

The Story Behind Shastra Puja

The tradition is rooted in the significance of divine weapons in the battle against evil. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Durga fought and defeated the demon Mahishasura using her divine weapons, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over destructive forces. Similarly, Lord Rama's victory over Ravana represents the ultimate power of truth and dharma. Worshipping weapons on Vijayadashami honours these victories and reminds devotees that power must always serve a righteous purpose.

Over time, the ritual expanded beyond weapons used in battle to include the tools and instruments people depend on in their daily lives. In several parts of India, artisans worship their equipment, farmers offer prayers to their ploughs, and workers seek blessings for the instruments that support their livelihoods. Vehicles, machinery and other work-related equipment are also cleaned and worshipped as part of the tradition.

Students may place their books and stationery before the deity, while in modern times, professionals also include laptops, computers and other work essentials in their prayers.

Why Do We Worship Tools On Dussehra?

At its heart, Ayudha Puja is about gratitude. It encourages people to acknowledge the role their tools play in their lives and recognise the effort, skill and dedication behind their work. The ritual is not simply about worshipping an object; it is about respecting the means through which people create, build, protect and sustain their families.

The tradition also carries a deeper message: strength without wisdom can be destructive, while skill guided by discipline and righteousness can bring meaningful change.