FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Mahim Man Arrested Over Suspected JeM Links, Mumbai Haze Has A Sea Connect'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Mumbai ATS Arrests Mahim Resident Over Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Links; Probes Pakistan Contacts

Maharashtra ATS arrested Mohammed Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, 33, in Mahim over alleged links with banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai Indians Make Massive Coaching Change! Kieron Pollard Appointed Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

Kieron Pollard will take over the role of Mumbai Indians' head coach ahead of the IPL 2027, the five-time champions announced here on Saturday. (Read more...)

3. FPJ Exclusive | 'Best Feeling In The World': Mahendra Gurjar Makes India Proud With Sensational Silver Medal Finish In Men's Javelin Throw At Asian Para Games

Mahendra Gurjar clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin throw F42–F44/F61–F64 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 after delivering an outstanding performance. (Read more...)

4. Who Is Himanshu Bhau? India's Most Wanted Gangster From Haryana Arrested In US

The FBI has reportedly arrested wanted Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau in the US. (Read more...)

5. 'They Sleep Without Clothes...': Kunal Kohli Tweets About Drug Addicts Creating Mess At Bandra's Carter Road Skateboard Park, Mumbai Police Replies

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli appealed to Mumbai Police over alleged drug use and selling at the Carter Road skateboard park in Bandra. (Read more...)

@MumbaiPolice on Carter Road skateboard park in bandra where children come every morning. This group of drug addicts & drug sellers are creating a mess. They sleep without clothes sometimes & are involved in all sorts of activities that I cannot say here on social media. I request you to please clear the children’s park of this gang. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 24, 2026

6. Russian Diesel Shipment Heads To US After Trump-Putin Agreement, First Tanker Expected To Reach New York On November 7

Russian diesel heads to the US under Trump's new agreement, with the first tanker expected in New York on November 7. (Read more...)

Russian diesel heads to the US |

7. The Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026 Opens With A Fiery Big Tech Debate, 'Democracy In The Digital Age'

Among the day's highlights was an intense debate on the motion, 'Big Tech Is A Danger To Democracy', which brought together experts from diverse fields.(Read more...)

8. INDIA Bloc's November 1 Rally Against 'Vote Chori' To Send Strong Message, Says Congress

The Congress is preparing for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against alleged “vote chori” and irregularities in electoral rolls’ Special Intensive Revision. (Read more...)

STORY | United in driving 'vote chors' out of power: Congress reviews preparations for INDIA bloc rallyThe Congress has asserted that the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally here against "vote chori" will send a strong message that "we are united" in protecting democracy and driving the "vote chors" out of power.READ: https://t.co/ANDv06wRaG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2026

9. 'AI Cannot Feel Personal Loss': Javed Akhtar On Why Artificial Intelligence May Struggle To Write Great Poetry

Speaking with Sumantra Ghoshal, he said AI could handle practical tasks but lacked the personal experiences that shape creative writing. (Read more...)

10. Mumbai Haze: BMC Identifies Sea Salt As Contributing Factor; Here's How It's Affecting City's AQI

Waves in the Arabian Sea release droplets that leave salt particles suspended after evaporation, reducing visibility. (Read more...)