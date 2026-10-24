'AI Cannot Feel Personal Loss': Javed Akhtar On Why Artificial Intelligence May Struggle To Write Great Poetry

Can artificial intelligence write a poem that captures heartbreak, grief or the sting of rejection? For lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, the answer is not so straightforward. While AI has become capable of handling an array of everyday tasks, he believes creative writing, particularly poetry, demands something far more complex than the ability to put words together.

Speaking at Mumbai LitFest 2026, Akhtar shared his thoughts on whether artificial intelligence could threaten poetry, pointing to the emotional experiences that shape a writer’s imagination. His remarks came during Sublime Verses, a session that explored the wisdom of three celebrated Hindi poets and marked the launch of his book Three Masters.

Javed Akhtar on whether AI is a threat to poetry

During the session, Akhtar was asked whether artificial intelligence posed a threat to poetry, to which he responded, “I don’t think AI is a threat at this stage because it is still in its cradle. I don’t know how it will be after 10 years. Those things can never be predicted. But at this moment, it cannot."

He pointed out that the technology could be useful for routine communication and everyday problems, but poetry required a different kind of understanding.

“AI can be a very good secretary, a very good assistant, somebody who can write a letter to the BMC if you are not getting water. It can do that if your electricity has gone out, and so on. But as far as creative writing is concerned, particularly poetry, I think AI has a long way to go because creative art, whether it is painting, a musical composition, a symphony or writing a poem, is not done only by the conscious mind,” he explained.

Why human experiences matter in poetry

For Akhtar, the distinction lies in the experiences that influence how people create art. He argued that poetry does not emerge from conscious thought alone, but is also shaped by personal memories, emotional setbacks and the circumstances people navigate throughout their lives.

“AI is a conscious mind. AI doesn’t have a personal loss. You see, AI’s mother didn’t die. AI did not lose a girlfriend to a richer boy. AI was not told by relatives that you can never do anything. So AI doesn’t have that repertoire that an average poet has. You can’t fight for that for many years,” he concluded.

He launches Three Masters at Mumbai LitFest 2026

Akhtar’s reflections on creativity came during Sublime Verses, which followed the opening of Mumbai LitFest 2026 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on Friday, October 23. The festival began with a tribute to its founder, Anil Dharker, before moving into a session featuring Akhtar in conversation with Sumantra Ghoshal.

The discussion marked the launch of Three Masters, a book centred on the dohas of Kabir, Rahim and Vrind. Through the verses of these three influential Hindi poets, the book examines the ideas and wisdom that have continued to resonate across generations. The session brought together questions about enduring poetry, creative expression and the place of human experience in art.