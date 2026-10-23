Mumbai LitFest 2026 Begins With Javed Akhtar's Literary Journey Into The World Of Kabir, Rahim And Vrind

Javed Akhtar discussed the enduring relevance of Kabir, Rahim and Vrind’s poetry during the opening day of the 17th edition of Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest | File Photo

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Mumbai’s love affair with literature came alive on Friday, October 23, 2026, as Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest opened its 17th edition at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), bringing together memories, poetry and conversations about the power of words.

The inaugural session revisited the vision behind the festival before veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar took audiences through the timeless wisdom of Hindi poet-saints and the launch of his book, Three Masters.

Revisiting The Vision Behind Mumbai LitFest

The opening session, titled For The Love Of The Word – The Anil Dharker Session, paid tribute to the idea that led to the creation of the city’s literary festival. The gathering looked back at its beginnings and the journey it has undertaken over the years, reflecting on the role literature continues to play in Mumbai’s cultural landscape.

Festival Co-Director Amy Fernandes recalled the vision of the late journalist and founder Anil Dharker, whose initiative helped establish the festival as a meeting point for writers, thinkers and readers. The inauguration also featured a poem by Nadir Godrej, bringing a touch of wit and reflection to the occasion.

Nadir Godrej, Antoine Lewis, the festival’s Programming Director, and Amy Fernandes formally unveiled the brochure for the 2026 edition, marking the start of three days of literary conversations and cultural exchanges.

The inaugural gathering set the tone for an edition that looks at the city through its stories, people and changing character, while celebrating the written and spoken word as a source of connection and reflection.

Javed Akhtar Launches Three Masters

The opening session was followed by Sublime Verses, featuring the launch of Three Masters, with Javed Akhtar in conversation with Sumantra Ghoshal. The book explores the dohas of three influential Hindi poets — Kabir, Rahim and Vrind — examining their verses and the ideas that have allowed them to endure across generations.

Akhtar explained that the book grew out of a television programme in which he interpreted dohas on camera. His responses were largely spontaneous, with the material later edited and adapted into book form. The English edition brings the poets together in separate chapters and presents their verses in rhyming translations.

After discussing the book, Akhtar and Ghoshal explored and read out several dohas, explaining their meanings and relevance to contemporary life. The conversation examined the distinct voices of Kabir, Rahim and Vrind, whose poetry reflected their different backgrounds and perspectives.

Akhtar described Kabir as a fearless critic of religious orthodoxy and superstition, explaining how his position outside the establishment allowed him to question prevailing beliefs.

Discussing the doha as a poetic form, Akhtar distinguished it from the Urdu sher. While both can convey a complete thought in two lines, he explained that the doha follows a specific metrical structure, making it particularly challenging to translate into English.

Among the verses discussed was Kabir’s comparison of a musk deer searching for a fragrance that comes from within itself. Akhtar connected this to the human tendency to seek happiness and peace outside oneself. “We all are like that deer,” he observed. He also highlighted Kabir’s fearlessness, saying, “When you have nothing to lose, then you don’t have fear.”

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The discussion turned to Rahim’s insights on friendship and the importance of mending relationships after disagreements. Akhtar also distinguished information, knowledge and wisdom, emphasising that sharing knowledge can deepen understanding.

The session concluded with Akhtar unveiling Three Masters, setting the tone for the festival, which will continue at NCPA until October 25, 2026.

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