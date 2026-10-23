Mumbai This Weekend: Ajay-Atul Concert, LitFest 2026 And Bollywood Music Project; Events To Check Out From October 23–25 |

From a massive Bollywood music festival and a live concert by Ajay-Atul to a creative festival, a devotional drumming experience and a marathon, Mumbai has plenty lined up this weekend. Whether you love music, art, fitness or spirituality, here are five events to add to your plans.

1. Bollywood Music Project

Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival is celebrating 10 years with a grand musical extravaganza. Expect a massive stage, performances by over 10 artists, food pop-ups, a flea market and photo zones. It’s a great pick for anyone looking to spend Saturday soaking in Bollywood music and festival vibes.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 2 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

2. IFP Festival Season 16

A celebration of creativity and storytelling, IFP Festival Season 16 brings together filmmakers, musicians, writers, photographers, designers, performers, YouTubers, podcasters and other creative minds. The festival offers a space to connect with fellow creators, exchange ideas and experience the many forms of art and expression.

When: Saturday, October 24, from 11 am, to Sunday, October 25, 2026, until 8 pm

Where: Mehboob Studios, Mumbai

3. Ajay-Atul Mumbai Concert

Get ready for an evening of powerful melodies and grand live arrangements as celebrated music duo Ajay-Atul take the stage in Mumbai. Accompanied by a talented ensemble of singers and musicians, the concert promises a larger-than-life musical experience featuring rich orchestration and captivating performances.

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 6:50 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

4. Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra

For those seeking a unique mix of music and devotion, Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra brings together 500 drums for a collective bhajan-jamming experience. Helmed by Kathak exponent Dr. Vinod Hasal and Drum Cafe India, the event gives every participant a djembe, a West African hand drum, to play along while singing and chanting with voices associated with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol and Bollywood. A part of the proceeds will support ISKCON Kharghar’s new auditorium for young artists.

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 24–25, 2026, at 7 pm. Additional dates are scheduled across November.

Where: ISKCON Juhu, Mumbai

5. Mumbai Green Marathon 2026

If you want to spend Sunday morning doing something active, the Mumbai Green Marathon is an opportunity to run for fitness while supporting a greener city. Participants can choose from 5K, 10K and 21K routes, making it a sporting event for runners with different fitness levels and goals.

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Where: Godrej Mangroves Area, Mumbai

From music-filled evenings to a creative weekend and an energising run, Mumbai offers something for every kind of plan. Check the organisers’ official pages for ticket availability, registration details and any schedule updates before heading out.

6. Mumbai LitFest 2026

Mumbai is all set to celebrate the written and spoken word as the Mumbai Literature Festival 2026, popularly known as Mumbai LitFest, returns for its 17th edition. The three-day literary extravaganza will be held from October 23 to 25 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

When: October 23-25

Where: NCPA, Mumbai