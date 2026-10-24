'They Sleep Without Clothes...': Kunal Kohli Tweets About Drug Addicts Creating Mess At Bandra's Carter Road Skateboard Park, Mumbai Police Replies

Kunal Kohli tweets About Drug Addicts At The Skateboard Park In Bandra | X / Instagram

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who is known for directing films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Hum Tum, Fanaa, and others, on Saturday tagged Mumbai Police in his X post, and informed them about drug addicts and drug sellers creating mess at a skateboard park in Bandra's Carter Road area. He shared a picture of a few people sleeping at park, and claimed that they sometimes sleep without clothes.

Kunal tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice on Carter Road skateboard park in bandra where children come every morning. This group of drug addicts & drug sellers are creating a mess. They sleep without clothes sometimes & are involved in all sorts of activities that I cannot say here on social media. I request you to please clear the children’s park of this gang (sic)."

Mumbai Police quickly replied to the filmmaker and wrote that they have informed the senior officials at Bandra Police Station. Kunal thanked them for their prompt response.

Well, this looks like a serious issue, and it is good to see a celebrity tweeting about it and Mumbai Police reacting to it so quickly.

Kunal Kohli Movies

Kunal made his directorial debut with Mujhse Dosti Karoge starring Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While it is one of the most popular Bollywood films, it had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Later, Kunal helmed films like Hum Tum, Fanaa, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Teri Meri Kahani, Phir Se, and others. His last directorial was Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, which starred Vardhan Puri and Kaveri Kapur in lead roles. The film was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last year.

Currently, Kunal has no film that is officially announced, but we are sure that the filmmaker's fans are eagerly waiting for him to direct a romantic-comedy.