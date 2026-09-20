'Jab Bhai Bolta Hai Toh...': Kunal Kohli Backs Salman Khan After Bigg Boss 20 Rant On Trolls And Paps - VIDEO

Kunal Kohli Praises Salman Khan |

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli praised Salman Khan for speaking up about social media trolling, celebrity body-shaming and intrusive paparazzi culture on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. Reacting to the superstar’s fiery Weekend Ka Vaar speech, Kunal said Salman had addressed some of the most important issues surrounding online behaviour and the people who encourage it.

Sharing a video from the episode on X, Kunal expressed his admiration for Salman. He wrote, “Respect...you made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta.”

@BeingSalmanKhan respect ✊ you

Made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta. pic.twitter.com/v85uyRIskD — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 20, 2026

Kunal also highlighted Salman’s influence, pointing to the way the Bigg Boss 20 contestants listened as the actor-host spoke about the issue. “When Salman speaks, everyone shuts up,” he said, adding that Salman had “really spoken” this time.

The filmmaker’s reaction came after Salman addressed the trolling he has faced over his age, weight and appearance. During the September 19 episode, the actor removed his shirt while responding to comments about his physique and embraced the fact that he is now 60.

“Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar. You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time.”

SALMAN KHAN took his T-shirt off on live telecast of #BiggBoss20 and silenced the so called trollers in his own style.

60 yrs old and still carrying a physique most can only dream of.



The OG Fitness Icon for a reason.#SalmanKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E84uGCJrdR — Pαѕнα (@ibeingxpasha_) September 19, 2026

Salman’s speech, however, went beyond comments about his own appearance. He spoke about the way celebrities are targeted online and criticised the behaviour of some paparazzi photographers who click women from uncomfortable angles and circulate the pictures on social media.

The actor also spoke about the responsibility of people who consume and encourage such content. His remarks came amid conversations around celebrity trolling, including recent online comments about actress Katrina Kaif’s appearance and postpartum weight.

His latest comments have also drawn reactions from other celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, who responded to the discussion on social media with, “Tiger zinda hai.” Varun Dhawan also shared a video of Salman and added a clapping emoji along with it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides hosting Bigg Boss 20, Salman is set to star alongside Nayanthara in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Monster.