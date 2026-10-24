Russian Diesel Shipment Heads To US After Trump-Putin Agreement, First Tanker Expected To Reach New York On November 7

Russian diesel heads to the US |

Mumbai: The first shipment of Russian diesel bound for the United States following a new agreement between Moscow and US President Donald Trump is heading towards New York, marking a significant development in global energy trade.

According to ship-tracking data from LSEG, the shipment comes as Washington attempts to control rising diesel prices ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

Russian Diesel Tanker Heads Towards New York

The Malta-flagged tanker Agioi Fanendes loaded approximately 40,000 metric tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel at Russia's Primorsk port on October 22. The vessel is expected to reach the United States on November 7.

If completed, the delivery would mark the first US import of Russian petroleum products since Washington imposed restrictions in 2022. The identities of the buyer and seller remain undisclosed.

Trump Announces Major Diesel Supply Agreement

On October 9, Trump announced an agreement under which Russia would supply 300,000 metric tonnes, equivalent to approximately 2.25 million barrels, to US and international markets.

Another 500,000 tonnes are planned for November, followed by an additional one million tonnes. The administration also eased certain sanctions restrictions to facilitate shipments.

Russia Resumes Global Diesel Exports

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the first tanker had departed, although he did not identify its destination. Russia has also resumed diesel shipments towards traditional markets, including Turkey and Brazil, after lifting its domestic export restrictions.

Following European Union sanctions introduced in 2023, Russian diesel exports had increasingly shifted towards Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Global Oil Markets Watch Supply Developments

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said additional US shipments could follow once commercial arrangements are finalised. Moscow expects monthly diesel exports to recover to approximately 3–3.5 million tonnes by year-end.

The renewed supply could influence international diesel prices, although its impact will depend on shipment volumes, sanctions arrangements and global demand.