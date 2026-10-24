FPJ Exclusive | 'Best Feeling In The World': Mahendra Gurjar Makes India Proud With Sensational Silver Medal Finish In Men's Javelin Throw At Asian Para Games

Mahendra Gurjar/Instagram

Indian para-athlete Mahendra Gurjar delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the silver medal in the men's javelin throw F42–F44/F61–F64 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. The Indian athlete showcased his determination and competitive spirit to secure a podium finish, adding another medal to India's campaign at the continental competition.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after his achievement, Gurjar expressed his happiness at winning a medal for the country, describing the moment in just a few heartfelt words. "Best Feeling in the world," he said, reflecting the joy and pride of standing on the podium at a major international sporting event.

Gurjar's silver-medal performance highlighted his hard work and perseverance in para-athletics. Competing against some of the finest athletes in the region, he rose to the occasion in the javelin throw event and delivered a performance worthy of a place among the medallists.

The achievement was another proud moment for the Indian contingent, as athletes continued to make their mark at the Asian Para Games 2026. Gurjar's podium finish underlined the dedication and commitment required to compete at the highest level, with every medal representing years of preparation and effort.

For Gurjar, the silver medal was more than just an addition to his achievements; it was a moment of immense personal satisfaction and national pride. His simple yet powerful reaction captured the emotions behind the accomplishment as he celebrated his success at the Asian Para Games, bringing further recognition to India's para-athletics campaign.