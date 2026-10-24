The Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026 Opens With A Fiery Big Tech Debate, 'Democracy In The Digital Age'

Mumbai LitFest 2026 Debate |

The first day of The Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026 witnessed an engaging exchange of ideas as literature lovers gathered at Mumbai's NCPA for conversations on books and reading culture. Among the day's highlights was an intense debate on the motion, 'Big Tech Is A Danger To Democracy', which brought together experts from technology, urban development and the development sector.

The debate featured Jaspreet Bindra, AI expert and thought leader, and Vandana Vasudevan, urban development scholar and author, speaking for the motion. Representing the opposing side were Natasha Joshi, a development sector professional, and Rahul Matthan, senior lawyer and technology expert. Media entrepreneur Govindraj Ethiraj chaired the session.

Privacy Versus Participation: Both Sides Make Their Case

Over approximately 80 minutes, both panels presented compelling arguments, backed by counterpoints and engaging rebuttals that kept the audience invested throughout the discussion.

Those supporting the motion argued that while technology itself may be neither good nor bad, the growing influence of Big Tech raises serious concerns. They highlighted how the collection of unprecedented amounts of personal data can threaten individual privacy. Such developments, they argued, can erode public trust and challenge democratic foundations.

Vandana Vasudevan and Jaspreet Bindra |

The opposing panel offered a different perspective, highlighting how technology can strengthen democratic institutions by expanding participation. They pointed to the unprecedented access to information offered by digital platforms, along with opportunities for fact-checking and watchdog activism.

Natasha Joshi and Rahul Matthan |

A Strong Start To Mumbai LitFest 2026

At the end of the session, the verdict went against the motion, concluding that Big Tech is not a danger to democracy. The debate wrapped up on a cheerful note, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The opening day set an engaging tone for the festival, bringing together diverse perspectives and encouraging meaningful conversations. With sessions scheduled from morning until late evening at NCPA, Mumbai, literature enthusiasts can look forward to more thought-provoking discussions as Mumbai LitFest continues over the weekend.