Who Is Himanshu Bhau? India's Most Wanted Gangster From Haryana Arrested In US

Himanshu Bhau | X/Inqulab News

Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau, one of India’s most-wanted fugitives, has reportedly been arrested in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The alleged arrest could mark a major development in the efforts of Indian law enforcement agencies to bring him back to face multiple criminal cases.

Who Is Himanshu Bhau?

Bhau, whose real name is Himanshu Ritoliya, hails from Ritoli village in Haryana’s Rohtak district. Born in 2002, he is among the youngest gangsters to emerge from Haryana’s organised crime network. He is wanted in several cases involving murder, attempted murder, extortion, illegal weapons and criminal conspiracy registered in Delhi and Haryana, reported India Today.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Bhau in August 2023 at the request of Indian law enforcement agencies. He has also featured on the wanted lists of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police and Haryana Police.

How Did Himanshu Bhau Enter The World Of Crime?

According to reports, Bhau allegedly entered the world of crime as a teenager. In 2020, he reportedly escaped from a juvenile correctional facility along with other inmates. Investigators suspect that he then built a criminal network operating across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab, allegedly coordinating activities through associates in India while remaining abroad.

Bhau is reportedly associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and has been linked to a violent rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar network. The rivalry is believed to have contributed to a series of targeted attacks and shootings, although the allegations against Bhau and his associates remain subject to investigation.

Linked To Burger King Killing, Elvish Yadav House Firing

Bhau and members of his alleged gang have been linked by investigators to several high-profile shootings and murder cases in Delhi and Haryana. These include the killing at a Burger King outlet in Delhi and the firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence. The gang has also been accused of targeting businesspersons through threats and shootings to extort money.

He came under greater police scrutiny in 2022 after three murders were reported in Haryana within 24 hours. Investigators alleged that his network used armed associates to carry out attacks on selected targets.

More recently, alleged members of the Bhau gang were investigated in connection with the killing of a property dealer in outer Delhi. Delhi Police arrested two suspected shooters following an encounter in September 2026 and detained a juvenile allegedly linked to the case.

What Is The Interpol Red Notice Against Him?

Interpol issued a Red Notice against Bhau in August 2023 after Indian agencies sought assistance in locating him. Police had reportedly linked him to 18 cases involving murder, attempted murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and forgery.

A Red Notice asks law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate a wanted person and, where applicable, provisionally arrest them pending extradition or similar legal proceedings. It is not an international arrest warrant and does not itself establish guilt.

If the reported arrest in the United States is confirmed, Bhau’s return to India would depend on the applicable legal procedures, including extradition requirements. Indian agencies would need to pursue the relevant process before he could be brought back to face the cases registered against him.