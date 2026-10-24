INDIA Bloc's November 1 Rally Against 'Vote Chori' To Send Strong Message, Says Congress

The Congress has asserted that the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally here against "vote chori" will send a strong message that "we are united" in protecting democracy and driving the "vote chors" out of power.

Priyanka Gandhi, Venugopal Review Rally Preparations

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal on Friday met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the AICC headquarters here to review preparations for the rally to be held at Ramlila Maidan.

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The meeting with Uttar Pradesh leaders was attended by AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, former UPCC chief Ajay Rai, state Congress working president Imran Masood, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Ajay Lallu, among others.

The meeting with Haryana leaders was attended by AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, PCC president Rao Narender Singh, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and MP Deepender Hooda, among others.

"Today, along with Smt. @priyankagandhi ji, met with AICC In-Charge Sh. Rajendra Pal Gautam ji, UP PCC President Smt. Aradhana Misra-Mona ji, and senior leaders from UP Congress to discuss our mobilisation efforts for the Nov 1st INDIA Bloc Mega Rally against vote chori," Venugopal said on X.

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"We also held a meeting with the AICC In-charge Sh. Sanjay Dutt ji, PCC President Sh. Rao Narender Singh ji and senior leaders from Haryana for the same," he said.

'Delhi Chalo March' To Culminate At Ramlila Maidan

This rally at Ramlila Maidan will be the culmination of a massive 'Delhi Chalo March' which will reach the national capital on November 1 and where at least 1 million citizens are expected to march for the cause, Venugopal said.

"Our programs against the criminal vote chori orchestrated by Gyanesh & Co. at Modi-Shah's behest will be historic," he claimed.

People from all across the country will be attending in massive numbers, and it will send a strong message to every corner of India that "we are united in protecting our democracy and driving these vote chors out of power", Venugopal said.

INDIA Bloc Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR

The INDIA bloc rally is aimed at ramping up pressure on the government over the "vote chori" issue and for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On October 12, the protests over the "vote theft" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep.

In a major show of strength, opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, took part in a 'March for Democracy' along a heavily barricaded route here and filed a joint petition against the SIR.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his home on October 13. After the meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue resisting and to take the "vote chori" fight to its logical conclusion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.