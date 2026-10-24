MP's Dhar Congress MLA Surendra Singh Baghel Protests Doctor Shortage, Poor Facilities At Dahi Health Centre; Gives 7-Day Ultimatum | FP photo

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA and former minister Surendra Singh Baghel staged a protest over alleged deficiencies at the Community Health Centre in Dahi, Dhar district, and demanded improvements within seven days, warning of further agitation if the issues remain unresolved.

Baghel submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through the local administration, seeking the cancellation of the transfers of two doctors posted at the hospital to Kukshi and Sardarpur.

He said the transfers could further affect healthcare services in the predominantly Tribal region, where the hospital caters to thousands of people.

According to the MLA, the health centre is operating with only one MBBS doctor.

He raised concerns over vacant specialist posts in medicine, anaesthesia, gynaecology, orthopaedics and surgery, particularly regarding emergency services and maternity care at night.

The memorandum also highlighted complaints about the non-availability of medicines, inadequate cleanliness and drinking water facilities for patients and their attendants.

Baghel also spoke to the district medical officer over the phone, urging immediate action to address the problems. He demanded an inquiry and action against responsible officials.

Several party workers accompanied the MLA during the protest.