FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Imran Khan Back In Jail After Checkup, Starlink Faces Netizens' Pushback'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Imran Khan Returns To Adiala Jail After Court-Ordered Medical Checkup At Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital Amid Tight Security | Video

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a court-ordered medical evaluation and later returned to Adiala Jail. The transfer was carried out under tight security, with more than 800 personnel deployed. The Supreme Court had directed authorities to conduct a thorough health assessment amid concerns over Khan’s fluctuating blood pressure. (Read more...)

❗Imran Khan Back In Jail After Hospital Check-Up (Reports)



Doctors have found former Pakistan PM Imran Khan fit to remain in custody after examining him at a hospital in Islamabad. (Reports)



Khan was taken to the hospital from Adiala Jail amid concerns over his deteriorating… pic.twitter.com/5DdeBBHDpT — RT_India (@RT_India_news) August 21, 2026

2. Kurla Crane Collapse: 3-Month-Old Child Among 10 Injured After Machinery Falls On House, All Victims Stable

Ten people, including a three-month-old infant and a 10-year-old child, were injured when a hydraulic crane collapsed onto huts and vehicles in Kurla's Qureshi Nagar early Friday, BMC said. Eight were taken to Sion Hospital and two to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. All are stable. MMRDA said soft and muddy ground prima facie affected the crane's stability while it was being positioned. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Mumbai | A large crane collapsed on a house in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla, late last night, leaving more than 10 people injured pic.twitter.com/dEp7W8GlYX — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

3. Who Is Lingamaneni Sanjush? Jana Sena MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's Son Booked After Speeding Aston Martin Worth ₹5 Crore Kills Woman In Hyderabad

Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, is the son of Jana Sena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingamneni Ramesh and a director in two energy-sector companies. He studied computer science at the University of Texas at Dallas. Sanjush has been booked after an Aston Martin DBX allegedly driven by him hit and killed 26-year-old Bharati Mukhi in Hyderabad. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Cyberabad Police have seized the Aston Martin car being driven by Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh, involved in a fatal car crash on 16th August that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old sales girl.



On… pic.twitter.com/jPD2h3j9Tp — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

4. 'India Doesn't Need Starlink Right Now': Netizen Reactions Pour In As Elon Musk Pushes Rural Connectivity Pitch

Elon Musk’s backing of Starlink for India’s underserved rural regions has drawn online criticism, with users questioning the need for the satellite service. Critics cited affordable Airtel and Jio 5G, high Starlink costs, national-security concerns and alleged militant use of terminals. India is still reviewing Starlink’s reapplication for a commercial licence. (Read more...)

Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas https://t.co/ffCvpL61WQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2026

5. Hyundai Motor Workers Launch Full-Scale Strike Over Wage Disputes

Hyundai Motor’s union began its first full-day strike in 10 years over wage disputes, halting production and adding pressure as global sales weaken and losses mount. (Read more...)

Hyundai Motors hit by strike in South Korea | File

6. 'If You Spew Venom...': Munna Bhai Actor Ashwin Mushran Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Hitting Biker In Goa—VIDEO

Ashwin Mushran appeared to hit back at claims that he was driving during a Goa accident involving a biker. "When you have the facts and other people don’t..." However, a police official reportedly said Mushran was not driving the vehicle during the accident, and a case was registered against his 32-year-old driver. (Read more...)

7. '₹40 Lakh Package, Good-Looking': Viral X Post Claims Girl Rejected Marriage Proposal Just Because Of Rahul Gandhi; Know Why

The user, identified on X as “Aaruhi Reddy”, said she discovered this on his Instagram profile. Her August 17 post garnered over 1.12 lakh views, though her identity and claim remain unverified. (Read more...)

I recently got a marriage proposal.



The guy was good-looking, had an impressive ₹40 lakh package, and came from a good family.



But I rejected him for just one reason—on his Instagram profile, I saw that he considered Rahul Gandhi his role model.



If someone considers a Loser… — Aaruhi Reddy 🥷 (@CuteAaruhi4) August 17, 2026

8. 'Only Pakistan Can Play Football In Cricket Match': Netizens Mock Pakistani Player After Embarrassing Fielding Blunder During ENG vs PAK 1st Test

Pakistan's fielding woes once again became the talking point of social media during the first Test against England at Headingley, as a bizarre boundary-saving attempt left fans stunned and sparked a wave of online trolling. The incident occurred when a Pakistan fielder tried to stop a racing ball with his feet, only for the ball to evade him and run away to the boundary ropes. (Read more...)

Pakistani players making fielding look harder than batting and bowling pic.twitter.com/GeMHTyzpXe — Abid Hasan (@Abid_kw22) August 20, 2026

9. Is Your Loose Cooking Oil Safe? Maharashtra FDA’s Tukaram Mundhe Crackdown Raises Concerns

Food safety officials have repeatedly warned that improperly stored or adulterated edible oil can pose health risks. Oil sold in loose form may also be vulnerable to contamination if it is handled or stored in unsuitable containers. One of the major concerns is adulteration. (Read more...)

Is Your Loose Cooking Oil Safe? Maharashtra FDA’s Tukaram Mundhe Crackdown Raises Concerns | FPJ

10. Margaret Qualley Goes 'Barefoot' In Chanel's Controversial Sandals With Jacob Elordi On Red Carpet: Know About The Viral 'Naked Shoe'

Margaret Qualley turned heads at the London premiere of The Dog Stars after wearing Chanel’s viral “barefoot sandals” with Jacob Elordi and the film’s cast. The unusual shoes feature a small heel cap and straps while leaving the toes and soles exposed. First presented during Chanel’s Resort 2027 show, the controversial footwear has sparked plenty of online debate and curiosity. (Read more...)