Is Your Loose Cooking Oil Safe? Maharashtra FDA’s Tukaram Mundhe Crackdown Raises Concerns |

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up its scrutiny of loose (unpacked) edible oil across Maharashtra, with Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warning that violations could lead to strict action, including imprisonment up to seven years. It has raised concerns over the safety and quality of cooking oil sold without proper packaging or labelling. The crackdown, associated with FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has brought renewed attention to the risks consumers may face when buying oil from unregulated sources.

Loose edible oil is commonly sold in local markets and small shops, often at cheaper prices than branded, packaged products. However, consumers may have limited information about its source, manufacturing process, ingredients, expiry date or storage conditions.

Concerns over loose oil

Food safety officials have repeatedly warned that improperly stored or adulterated edible oil can pose health risks. Oil sold in loose form may also be vulnerable to contamination if it is handled or stored in unsuitable containers.

One of the major concerns is adulteration. Certain cheaper oils or other substances may be mixed with edible oil to increase quantity and reduce costs. Depending on the substance involved and the extent of contamination, regular consumption of adulterated food products can have serious health consequences.

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Long-term exposure to some contaminants or adulterants has been associated with an increased risk of chronic health problems, including potentially cancer-causing effects. However, the exact health risk depends on what substance is present, its concentration and the duration of exposure.

Ban on loose oil sales

Maharashtra's FDA has banned the sale of loose and unsealed cooking oil across the state. Led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, this strict rule stops shops from selling open oil. It aims to prevent fake or mixed oils that can seriously affect your health. Loose oil has no labels, dates, or batch numbers. You cannot trace where it came from. FDA Commissioner said, "Maharashtra food safety targets loose edible oil sales; state FBOs found operating without valid licences, adulteration and unauthorised blending detected; 497 edible oil manufacturers under scanner"

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Mundhe added, "Currently, loose oil is being sold on a large scale, yet its source is unknown, and it is unsafe for consumption." He said, mustard oil must be sold only as 100 per cent mustard oil, with no blending allowed.

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The order has been issued under the Food and Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to the act, this comes to the entire oil supply chain, including manufacturers, oil expellers, retailers, distributors and online sellers.

The violation of the food and safety regulations for selling and manufacturing of loose oil could lead to imprisonment up to seven years. It can also lead to imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh, while selling substandard oil can attract a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh.