FDA Cracks Down On Reuse Of Cooking Oil, Loose Edible Oil Sales | IANS

Mumbai: Amid concerns that premium hotels are repeatedly reusing frying oil and discarded oil is being sold to street vendors, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered strict enforcement to prevent used cooking oil from re-entering the food chain.

Food Safety Commissioner and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has issued a 14-point statewide compliance order under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, covering the entire edible oil supply chain—from manufacturers and refiners to wholesalers, retailers, hotels, eateries and online sellers.

The decision has also been prompted by FDA data from 2025-26, when 1,247 edible oil samples were analysed across Maharashtra. Of these, 1,142 conformed to standards, while 77 were substandard, 13 unsafe and 15 misbranded.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "Last year we took about 1247 samples of edible oil, out of which the standard was 1142, 1142, sub-standard 77, unsafe 13 and misbranded 15. The stock was 3,20,781 kg and its value was 531,00,000 rupees. So these are the… pic.twitter.com/v8k4pBIyVz — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Loose edible oil sale prohibited

The order prohibits the sale of loose or unpackaged edible oil. Oil must be sold only in sealed, tamper-evident and properly labelled packages. Manufacturers and distributors dispatching oil in loose form will be treated as primary violators, while retailers must reject unsealed or tampered consignments.

A major focus is on the repeated reuse of frying oil by food establishments. The FDA has stipulated that oil with Total Polar Compounds (TPC) exceeding 25% cannot be used, while fresh oil should not exceed 15% TPC. Used oil must be handed over to authorised Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) collectors and cannot re-enter the food chain.

Restrictions on oil containers

The FDA has also prohibited refilling edible oil into used or rusted cans. Single-use tin containers cannot be reused, particularly those previously used for mineral oil, lubricants, paints or chemicals. Rusted, cracked or improperly tinned containers will invite action.

The order covers oil expellers, solvent extraction units, refiners, vanaspati and vegetable-fat manufacturers, blenders, repackers, importers, distributors, transporters, supermarkets and e-commerce sellers. Valid FSSAI licences under the appropriate Kind of Business category and in-house laboratory facilities are mandatory for manufacturers.

Standards for edible oils

Multi-sourced edible oil must be sold in sealed packs of up to 15 kg with AGMARK certification and declarations of constituent oils and percentages. Mustard oil must be sold in 100% pure form. The FDA will intensify surveillance for argemone adulteration during and after the monsoon.

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Penalties for violations

Violations will attract imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh. Substandard and misbranded food can attract penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. Licences may also be suspended or cancelled.

“Malpractices that play with the health of citizens will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. Honest business operators will find full protection under this order,” Mundhe said.

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