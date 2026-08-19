Jalgaon: Kurha Gram Panchayat Backs Tukaram Mundhe, Urges Every Household To Display His Photo |

Jalgaon: In a unique initiative to express support for strict and honest administration, the Kurha Gram Panchayat in Muktainagar taluka has appealed to residents to display a photograph of senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe in their homes.

The initiative was launched during the Independence Day programme organised in the village, where Mundhe’s photograph was unveiled. The Gram Panchayat subsequently urged villagers to place his photograph in their homes as a mark of support for his administrative approach.

Mundhe, known for his strict and action-oriented style of functioning, has faced several transfers during his administrative career. However, villagers say that he has consistently made an impact wherever he has been posted.

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His recent actions against food adulteration while heading the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have particularly drawn appreciation from the villagers. They said the crackdown on adulterated milk and other food products is in the interest of both farmers and consumers and has created a sense of fear among those involved in adulteration.

The Gram Panchayat said the initiative was intended to send a broader message that society should stand behind officers who take firm action against wrongdoing and perform their duties honestly, irrespective of the department in which they serve.

The move comes amid discussions over alleged pressure for Mundhe’s transfer. Against this backdrop, the Kurha Gram Panchayat’s decision has attracted attention, with villagers claiming that it is the first initiative of its kind in Maharashtra.

The initiative is expected to spark discussion across the state, particularly over public support for government officials known for taking strict action against corruption and malpractice.