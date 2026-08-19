Nashik: Onion Rotting In Storage Sheds As Rainfall Hits Quality; Lasalgaon Prices Touch ₹4,051/Quintal | Pinterest

Nashik: Continuous rainy weather has increased the incidence of onions rotting in farmers’ storage sheds, leading to a decline in the arrival of good-quality onions at the market. At the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), onions fetched a maximum price of ₹4,051 per quintal, while the average price stood at ₹3,700. Although onions from some vehicles received prices of up to ₹4,000, rates for a large quantity of onions started from around ₹1,000 per quintal.



Due to persistent rainfall, a large quantity of stored onions is rotting in the sheds. Farmers are being forced to remove and discard spoiled onions every day, resulting in substantial losses. With the fear of further deterioration, farmers are rushing to bring their stored onions to the market. However, the arrival of good-quality onions has declined.



The increasing proportion of damaged onions is significantly affecting farmers’ actual income. While good-quality onions are fetching relatively satisfactory prices, losses caused by spoiled produce are reducing the overall returns. In effect, farmers are receiving around ₹2,000 per quintal on average. At the Lasalgaon APMC, summer onions were quoted at a minimum of ₹1,000, a maximum of ₹4,051 and an average of ₹3,700 per quintal.

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Onion Conference in Lasalgaon on Saturday

Against the backdrop of concerns over onion prices and procurement by NAFED and NCCF, a grand onion conference will be held at the Lasalgaon APMC premises on Saturday, August 22, at 10 a.m. The conference is being organised at the initiative of local farmer leaders who have consistently raised issues concerning onion growers in the region. Key issues affecting onion producers will be discussed at the meeting.



The major demands are expected to include a permanent policy for onions, changes in the government onion procurement policy, and a permanent solution if procurement by NAFED and NCCF is affecting market prices. The conference will also seek measures to ensure justice and better returns for onion-producing farmers.