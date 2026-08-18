Nashik: MIM Corporator Mateen Patel Granted Conditional Bail In TCS Employee Assault Case | Facebook

Nashik: The Nashik Road Court has granted conditional bail to Mateen Patel, an MIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in the case involving the alleged assault and attempted religious conversion of a young woman employed with TCS in Nashik. Patel was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹75,000.

The bail hearing was held on Monday, August 17. During the proceedings, accused Tausif Attar and Nida Ejaz Khan appeared before the court in person. Prime accused Danish Shaikh and Mateen Patel were produced through video conferencing from the central jail.

The lawyers representing the victim opposed Danish Shaikh’s bail application and presented their arguments before the court. After hearing the submissions, the court adjourned the hearing on Shaikh’s bail plea. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 22.

According to the allegations in the case, Mateen Patel had provided shelter to Nida Khan. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the role of each accused and gather further evidence.

The case has attracted attention due to the allegations involving the assault of the TCS employee and an attempt to force her to convert her religion. Further proceedings in the matter are awaited.